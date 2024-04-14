‘Agreement that will keep peace’: FPRRD explains 'gentleman's agreement' with China

FORMER President Rodrigo R. Duterte said there was no "gentleman's agreement" that happened between him and the Republic of China Philippines Xi Jinping, contrary to reports that have been fed to President Ferdinand Marcos.
Duterte, a lawyer, signified that he could never do that having studied political science at the Lyceum and taken up geopolitics with several foreign policy subjects, which connotes his understanding of the matter. He also said he had diplomatic practice and consular procedures aside from political talks under Jose Maria Sison.
"If it was a gentleman's agreement, it will always have been an agreement that will keep the peace at the South China Sea. Huwag kayong maniwala sa mga bulatik nila kasi hindi ako ganon ka g*go (Don't believe their lies because I'm not that stupid)," Duterte said.
Duterte narrated what he and Xi Jinping had discussed during his first visit to China.
"I was with Delfin Lorenzana, DND (former Department of National Defense secretary), with Año, my security adviser, National Security Adviser, (and also the) national adviser ni Bongbong ngayon, Esperon (former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines) and my cabinet members, lahat sila. Ito ang (This is my) opening remarks ko kay Xi Jinping, kasi harap-harapan kami sa (we are facing each other on a) long table, I said 'Mr. President, we would insist that the China Sea, or not all of it, but there is a part of the China Sea that belongs to the Filipinos, and since I would want to get savings instead of importing it from the (oil) exporting countries, I will dig it, I will dig my oil there, I just want to let you know," he said.
'It could mean trouble'
Duterte said Xi Jinping answered him with a "threatening" reply.
"Sabi niya (He said) 'I am afraid you cannot do that.' Sabi ko, (I said) 'why Mr. President?' diniretso ko na siya (I told him frankly), I will get it from that portion of the China Sea that belongs to the Philippines. 'Please do not do it, for the life it, we are friends and I do not want to destroy that friendship,' what is in your mind, Mr. President, sabi niya (he said), 'because it could mean trouble'.
Duterte said all those present understood what "trouble" meant when Xi said it.
"Nandyan ang security adviser ni Marcos, kami nakaintindi (Marcos' security adviser was also there, all of us understood) that if we insist our way there, China will go to war," he said.
After hearing Xi's reply, Duterte admitted that he immediately changed the topic, saying they could put off their discussion on the matter to some other day. However, the "some other day" never came because he avoided the issue of the Philippines getting into its claimed territory.
"Diyan ako nagkalma kasi hindi talaga kaya ng Pilipinas kung magka-gyera (That is when I stopped insisting because the Philippines cannot afford if war happens)," he said.
Duterte said that during his administration, they were watching over China's gray ships (warships), which did not arrive, however, the nation was only doing a coastal patrol.
Advice to Carpio
With this, he advised retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio to avoid muddling with the issue.
"It would be good and healthy if Carpio would just shut up and not muddle with the issue, (as he was) also not there (during his discussion with Xi)," Duterte said.
He also asked Carpio if he could stop China if it would erect a naval base on the island in the China Sea nearest the Philippines.
"It (A word) cannot stop a war, hindi nadadala ito sa salita. Madali kasi ito sila magsalita na 'we should insist' and China would say 'No, you cannot insist!' what can you do? Justice Carpio answer me? So you call America? You are a crybaby, always America, America, America. That was the last speech of Marcos 'we will be bringing there, we will have ships there patrolling, alongside the American ships patrolling," the former president said.
He also emphasized that unlike Justice Carpio, who has never been a president, "We presidents, at one time or another, have a solemn duty, sacred duty to protect the Filipino people," which is why the president should commit to continuing to talk on issues regarding jurisdiction.
America's support would be 'untimely'
Meanwhile, Duterte questions America's timing in defending the Philippines. He said if the US really wants to defend and protect the Philippines it should go to China and give the Philippines the protection it boasts of.
"...the popular notion is that if we go to war with China, America would hurry up go there and defend our territory, so sabihin ko sa (I’ll tell) America if you are really interested in defending the Philippines, bakit ka pa maghintay magkaroon ng giyera (why wait for a war to happen), why don't you go there and give the protection that is being mouthed by... bakit hintayin pa ng America magkaroon ng patayan, di iparking na niya yung seven fleet niya doon... ilagay na niya doon ang destroyer niya (Why would America wait that there would be killings, why not just park its seven fleets there, put its destroyers there)," Duterte added.
He emphasized that if America sincerely wants to protect the Filipino people, it should prevent war from happening and not let the president feel that it is "always" there to support him when "there is already war."
"Alam nyo (you know), there is very dangerous trend (now) and everybody can notice it. Bongbong is there in America, pabalik-balik doon sa (he comes back and forth in) America, ang Amerikano naman binibigyan siya ng (America is giving Bongbong a) moral booster, sige lumaban ka, wala kang ikatakot (go on, fight, you have nothing to be afraid of)," the former president said.
He said if war happens there will be famine and hunger and death and nobody wins, not even China nor America.
"That is why we navigate through our differences, our nuances, our everything that is questionable there, just we talk," he said.