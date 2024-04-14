‘Agreement that will keep peace’: FPRRD explains 'gentleman's agreement' with China

"If it was a gentleman's agreement, it will always have been an agreement that will keep the peace at the South China Sea. Huwag kayong maniwala sa mga bulatik nila kasi hindi ako ganon ka g*go (Don't believe their lies because I'm not that stupid)," Duterte said.

Duterte narrated what he and Xi Jinping had discussed during his first visit to China.

"I was with Delfin Lorenzana, DND (former Department of National Defense secretary), with Año, my security adviser, National Security Adviser, (and also the) national adviser ni Bongbong ngayon, Esperon (former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines) and my cabinet members, lahat sila. Ito ang (This is my) opening remarks ko kay Xi Jinping, kasi harap-harapan kami sa (we are facing each other on a) long table, I said 'Mr. President, we would insist that the China Sea, or not all of it, but there is a part of the China Sea that belongs to the Filipinos, and since I would want to get savings instead of importing it from the (oil) exporting countries, I will dig it, I will dig my oil there, I just want to let you know," he said.

'It could mean trouble'

Duterte said Xi Jinping answered him with a "threatening" reply.

"Sabi niya (He said) 'I am afraid you cannot do that.' Sabi ko, (I said) 'why Mr. President?' diniretso ko na siya (I told him frankly), I will get it from that portion of the China Sea that belongs to the Philippines. 'Please do not do it, for the life it, we are friends and I do not want to destroy that friendship,' what is in your mind, Mr. President, sabi niya (he said), 'because it could mean trouble'.

Duterte said all those present understood what "trouble" meant when Xi said it.

"Nandyan ang security adviser ni Marcos, kami nakaintindi (Marcos' security adviser was also there, all of us understood) that if we insist our way there, China will go to war," he said.

After hearing Xi's reply, Duterte admitted that he immediately changed the topic, saying they could put off their discussion on the matter to some other day. However, the "some other day" never came because he avoided the issue of the Philippines getting into its claimed territory.

"Diyan ako nagkalma kasi hindi talaga kaya ng Pilipinas kung magka-gyera (That is when I stopped insisting because the Philippines cannot afford if war happens)," he said.

Duterte said that during his administration, they were watching over China's gray ships (warships), which did not arrive, however, the nation was only doing a coastal patrol.

