Agri expo cultivates growth, opportunities

FARMERS and university students from the region convened at the first-ever "Kalambuan sa Kaumahan," a Department of Agriculture - Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) Davao Region Expo on November 24-25 at Ayala Abreeza Malls, Davao City.

Antonieta Arceo, Director III of DA-ATI Davao Region, announced in her speech that they had provided intensive agricultural training to farmers and farm owners in six provinces and various cities in the region ahead of the expo.

"This is to let the public know that we have this kind of project and services. We have trained these farmers not just to help them with their business but also to help them develop their skills, particularly in farming," Arceo said.

Edgardo Haspe, head of City Agriculture's Office, underscored the significance of the event in showcasing the diverse range of products and services offered by farmers.

"It serves as a vibrant platform celebrating progress within the agricultural landscape," Haspe added.

The expo featured top products such as organic food, fruits, and fresh vegetables, along with competitions like a fashion designing contest using rice-based materials and a Quiz Bee.

DA-ATI-Davao Region is also opening opportunities for farmers, recent graduates, and out-of-school youths interested in scholarships for agri-courses.

The Youth Scholarship Grants on Organic Farming for 2023-2024, with a 21-month internship program, aims to instill a passion for organic agriculture among grantees, ultimately serving as a source of income. Applications are currently being accepted. DEF