Ahn Hyo-seop stars as mysterious world-class chef in Final Table

PRIME Video announced that Final Table, a compelling and heartfelt culinary drama, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 24, 2026, in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

World-renowned star Ahn Hyo-seop serves up a bold new transformation as a chef for the first time, bringing a whole new flavor to his performance. The “Rom-com King” stars alongside Hong Hwa-yeon and Chang Ryul in a high-stakes culinary competition where fierce rivalries, unexpected connections, and deeply personal stories unfold with every dish.

Final Table follows Korean chefs who gather from all over the world to compete in “The Table: K-

Chef 2026,” a contest to crown the finest Korean chef — a feast of dazzling dishes and extraordinary personal stories. Among the contenders are Kang Han, a world-class talent who works behind the name “Chris K.”; Choi Song-yi, fighting to keep her late father’s restaurant standing; Cha Woo-jin, a star chef who accepts nothing short of perfection. As they push one another to the edge, plate after plate — and somewhere between the rounds, the rivalry turns into something closer to care.

A warm survival drama about people who come to win, and end up mending each other’s wounds instead.

After captivating global audiences across period drama, romance, and animation, Ahn Hyo-seop

(Sold Out On You, Dr. Romantic Season 2 & 3, Business Proposal, KPop Demon Hunters), takes on his first chef role as Kang Han, a Korean-born chef known as Chris K., who has built his career at restaurants overseas while keeping his background shrouded in mystery. Following a certain incident, he becomes head chef at Famiglia and throws his hat into the ring for a cooking survival competition.

Hong Hwa-yeon (Filing for Love, Buried Hearts, I am a Running Mate, True to Love) stars as Choi Song-yi, the only daughter of Choi Seung-hyo, the godfather of Western cuisine in Korea. Fighting to keep her late father’s failing restaurant Famiglia alive, she crosses paths with Kang Han—a fateful meeting that could change everything.

Chang Ryul (Daily Dose of Sunshine, Love Me, My Name, The Golden Spoon) stars as Cha Woo-jin, the perfectionist star chef behind Korea’s finest contemporary restaurant. Cha Woo-jin has built his name on precision and never settles for anything less. Six years ago, a chef known as Chris K. handed him the only defeat of his career. Now, they meet again.

The series is produced by SLL, B.A. Entertainment and DZoongFilm. Written and directed by Kim Doh-hoon (Moon Embracing the Sun, Chimera, Medical Top Team), the series follows chefs who bring their talent and passion to the table, discovering that what’s at stake goes beyond the win.

Final Table joins thousands of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalogue, including See You at Work Tomorrow!, Spring Fever, Surely Tomorrow, Head Over Heels, GOOD BOY, and anime hits such as Nippon Sangoku The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, along with award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals like Elle, Off Campus, Project Hail Mary, Masters of the Universe, Fallout, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Heads of State, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, and The Boys.

Prime Video members are able to watch films and shows anywhere and anytime on thousands of compatible devices. In the Prime Video app, members can also download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost. Prime Video is available in the Philppines for just P149 per month. PR