AIA gathers 7,000 in South Korea for K-Pop concert

GOYANG, South Korea — Nearly 7,000 people from across Asia gathered in Goyang, South Korea, for the “K-Pop Together, Give Together” concert, an exclusive event that connected AIA’s communities in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines through the best of Korean music and culture. Among them were more than 300 Filipino customers, agents and partners who traveled to the heart of the Korean Wave to take part in the celebration.

AIA’s landmark customer and distribution event, bringing together participants from across Asia, demonstrates how its commitment to helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives can transcend markets and cultures. Hosted by Korean broadcaster Jae Min Park and Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young, the concert was headlined by K-Pop icons PSY, J.Y. Park, ITZY, CHUNG HA, and JINUSEAN, whose performances energized thousands of attendees and transformed the event into a powerful celebration of community, connection, and well-being.

The event also reflected AIA’s ambition through the AIA One Billion initiative to inspire one billion people across Asia to live healthier lives by 2030, proving that shared experiences and the universal appeal of K-pop can unite and move communities at scale.

“It was an honor for Korea to host AIA’s largest regional gathering and welcome guests from across Asia to experience the energy, culture, and warmth of our country. What made the event truly special was seeing people from different markets connect through a shared passion for K-Pop and create memories together. This gathering reflects the strength of the AIA community across the region and how meaningful experiences can bring our purpose to life in ways that transcend language, borders, and backgrounds,” said Ji-Ye Hwang, Chief Marketing Officer, AIA Korea.

“Bringing together customers, agents, and partners from different markets, cultures, and backgrounds showed how deeply connected we are through a shared commitment to living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. We are honored to be part of our customers’ journeys, strengthening the relationships that define our business. It demonstrated how meaningful experiences can unite communities, inspire positive change, and bring our Purpose to life in a world-class stage,” said Melita Teo, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIA Philippines, who attended the event.

Where culture, connection, and community meet

Through immersive cultural experiences and community giving, the celebration left a lasting impact far beyond the concert. Through the K-Experience, guests explored different sides of Korean culture. They discovered their personal color seasons through a K-Beauty analysis, found their names in Hangul, and received exclusive AIA light sticks to remember the experience.

“This is my first time in Korea, and I'm still overwhelmed with gratitude. Beyond the concert itself, what made this experience memorable was feeling genuinely appreciated and cared for as a customer. It's something I'll never forget," said Esperanza Salvador, an AIA Philippines customer.

"I've been an AIA Vitality member for several years and encouraged my fiancé to join as well. Seeing him win this K-Pop experience made it even more special. It's proof that small steps toward better health can lead to extraordinary moments," said Manilyn Cabilin, a BPI AIA customer and long-time AIA Vitality member.

“As a Life Planner, I help families prepare for life's uncertainties every day, so it was especially meaningful to experience the other side of what we do. Seeing our customers celebrate and enjoy the moment was rewarding, but sharing this experience with my daughter made it truly special. Watching her meet ITZY and seeing her tears of joy reminded me that some of life's most valuable rewards are the joyful memories we create with the people we love,” said Elizabeth Tuanquin, an AIA Philippines Life Planner and member of the prestigious Court of the Table.

More importantly, the celebration is part of AIA’s regional giving initiative. Each participating market has partnered with a local charitable organization, creating opportunities to support communities across the region. In the Philippines, AIA Philippines selected Kythe Foundation to help support children with chronic illnesses and their families. By bringing people together through memorable experiences while supporting meaningful causes, AIA demonstrated how its Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives goes beyond business, creating positive change for individuals, families, and communities across Asia. PR