AIA Philippines, TMC bring breast cancer screening to teachers

MANILA — While Breast Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of early detection, access to breast cancer screening remains a challenge for some women in the Philippines. Through its Hope Mobi Clinic program, AIA Philippines and The Medical City (TMC), together with ABS-CBN Foundation and the Department of Education Schools Division of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, recently provided free breast cancer screening to 100 public school teachers.

AIA Philippines and The Medical City’s Hope Mobi Clinic brought breast health services closer to women educators in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The initiative was further strengthened through a ceremonial Memorandum of Understanding signing with new partners ABS-CBN Foundation and the Department of Education (DepEd), formalizing a shared commitment to expanding access to breast health care in communities.

Through the Hope Mobi Clinic, participating teachers received breast cancer screening in a mobile clinical setting. The program aims to help address common barriers to preventive care, including cost, travel time, and limited access to screening facilities. It also helps strengthen awareness of breast health and the value of early consultation.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent diagnosed cancer among women in the Philippines. The International Agency for Research on Cancer’s Global Cancer Observatory estimated more than 28,000 new breast cancer cases in the country in 2024, representing 32% of all new cancer cases among Filipino women. The same report estimated 11,160 breast cancer deaths that year.

The need for accessible screening is especially important because breast cancer can be present without obvious symptoms in its early stages. The World Health Organization notes that in countries where early detection and timely diagnosis services are less available, many breast cancer cases are diagnosed at later stages, when treatment can be more complex.

“Teachers dedicate themselves to caring for others, inspiring potential, shaping character, and helping build the future through every life they touch. We want to help educators take care of their own health, by making preventive breast cancer screening more accessible and encouraging them to take action early with confidence and courage,” shared Melita Teo, President and CEO, AIA Philippines. “Aligned with our Purpose to help people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, we hope this partnership empowers more women to prioritize their well-being, while making a meaningful impact on the lives of our next generation.”

“At ABS-CBN Foundation, we believe that empowering communities begins with caring for the people who help shape them every day. Working alongside AIA Philippines and our partners allows us to further invest in community well-being, ensuring that more women educators receive the health support they need to continue making a difference in the lives of others,” said Levi Grace Ambon-Rota, Head of ABS CBN Foundation Bantay Bata program.

Championing holistic health and preventive care

For AIA Philippines, the collaboration reflects its commitment to helping Filipinos live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives. It also builds on the company’s Rethink Healthy campaign, which advances a more holistic view of well-being by encouraging people to care for their physical health, mental wellbeing, financial security, and sense of purpose. By supporting accessible preventive health services, AIA aims to help more communities take meaningful steps toward better health outcomes.

“Early detection can change a patient’s health journey. Through Hope Mobi Clinic, we bring screening closer to communities so more women can take an important step toward protecting their health,” said Dr. Carlo Angelo Cajucom, Director of Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute, The Medical City.

“Through health education and preventive care initiatives like this, we can help empower educators to take charge of their health so they can continue inspiring and nurturing students who will contribute to the nation’s future. We thank AIA Philippines, The Medical City, and ABS-CBN Foundation for supporting the welfare of our teachers,” added Merlita Ynciong, Senior Education Program Specialist, DepEd Division of San Jose Del Monte.

In addition to the screenings, participants received free blood type, blood pressure and sugar testing from TMC, as well as grocery supply package from the LGU.

Since 2023, AIA Philippines and TMC have been bringing breast cancer screening closer to underserved communities through Hope Mobi Clinic. Its mobile setup enables women to access screening services in a more convenient location while receiving guidance on breast health and the next steps for follow-up care, when needed.

Through this collaboration, AIA Philippines, The Medical City, ABS-CBN Foundation, and DepEd demonstrated how cross-sector partnerships can create more practical pathways to preventive care, especially for the teachers who help shape the future of Filipino communities. PR