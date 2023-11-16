Aid assured for Dabawenyo OFWs in conflict zones

THE Department of Migrant Workers-Davao Region (DMW-Davao) has assured assistance to Dabawenyos among the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the conflict zone of Palestine and Israel, according to Jerome A. Alcantara, Assistant Secretary of DMW-Davao.

In an interview on Wednesday at the Ritz Hotel in Garden Oases, in Bo, Obrero, Davao City, Alcantara said that the DMW-Davao and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) will collaborate with the local government unit (LGU) to provide services to the OFWs in the region.

Alcantara expressed confidence that the LGU's services in Davao would be extended to complement and enhance the services offered by DMW.

The number of OFWs seeking repatriation is approximately 200, with an additional 30 set to return on Friday, November 17, 2023. This number is expected to increase further as more OFWs are in line to come home to the Philippines.

Some OFWs are hesitant to leave immediately as they finalize their job matters with their employers, showcasing the responsible and heroic nature of Filipinos who stand by their employers even in risky situations.

Venecio V. Legaspi, DMW Assistant Secretary for Reintegration, said that returnees would receive cash assistance of P125,000, with P50,000 from DMW, P50,000 from Owwa, P20,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and P5,000 from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

The DMW has also arranged psychosocial counseling in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) to provide mental and physical health assessments.

If any issues arise, they will be conveyed to regional offices. The DSWD will offer first-aid counseling and financial assistance upon the OFWs' return to the Philippines.

The Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) and Tesda are coordinating with Owwa and DMW to provide opportunities for the OFW returnees.

In case returning OFWs require hotel accommodation and transportation, Owwa will assist them. Alcantara emphasized that Owwa will cover hotel accommodations and transportation expenses, ensuring that workers receive financial assistance without spending anything on transportation or accommodation. RGP