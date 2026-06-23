Aid continues to flow in JAS, DavOcc on Day 15 operations

FINANCIAL assistance, relief goods, cash aid, housing support, and infrastructure restoration efforts from various national government agencies continue to reach affected communities in Jose Abad Santos as response operations entered Day 15 on June 22 following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

According to Mayor Jason John Joyce, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. provided P10 million for the Municipality of Jose Abad Santos and P20 million for the Province of Davao Occidental during their meeting in General Santos City.

“The President gave P10 million for Jose Abad Santos and P20 million for Davao Occidental,” Joyce said.

Joyce also said that during the second day of response operations, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon communicated with local officials, including Davao Occidental Vice Governor Lorna Bandigan, on June 9, 2026.

According to the mayor, the DSWD contacted him on the day the earthquake struck and has since delivered at least 50,000 food packs to the municipality. A total of 22,576 households were affected by the disaster, and the agency aims to provide at least two food packs to every affected household.

The distribution of food packs remains ongoing due to the distance of some affected communities, with supplies coming from Davao Region and mostly from Caraga Region.

Aside from food assistance, the DSWD is also implementing the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, which is set to begin on June 23, 2026, for affected residents in northern and southern Jose Abad Santos.

The agency also assured that households affected and severely affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake would continue to receive assistance as response operations reached Day 15.

Meanwhile, 15 barangays experienced landslides due to the earthquake, making the delivery of relief goods and other provisions more difficult.

After learning about the situation, Sec. Dizon coordinated with DPWH personnel and engineers in Jose Abad Santos. They also worked with teams from Davao Region and Soccsksargen Region for the reopening and restoration of damaged roads.

According to Joyce, road restoration operations were completed within two to three days in affected areas.

The DPWH also continues its work in Barangay San Isidro, where two mountains collapsed into a river and created an artificial dam.

Joyce said coconut plantations and houses were devastated by the landslide, while the artificial dam could pose a danger to lowland and coastal communities that had already been evacuated.

The Department of Health (DOH), under Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, remains on the ground to provide medical services, medicines, and mental health programs for affected Jasenyos.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) pledged P30,000 in assistance for each totally damaged house. Records from the municipality show that 2,648 houses were totally damaged by the earthquake.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also pledged 100 modular shelter units. However, Joyce expressed hope for additional assistance as all 2,648 damaged houses still need to be restored.

The mayor also thanked Vice President Sara Duterte for personally flying to Jose Abad Santos to check on affected residents and ongoing response efforts.

The Philippine Navy, Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard also continue to assist in relief operations and the delivery of aid to affected communities.

Joyce said he remains hopeful for the recovery and restoration of houses, health centers, barangay halls, covered courts, schools, bridges, and roads damaged by the earthquake. JOHN ADAD ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERN