Aid pours into Mindanao after devastating 7.8 quake

IN THE wake of the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Maasim, Sarangani on June 8, a remarkable wave of solidarity has emerged across the country as government agencies, local government units, lawmakers, humanitarian organizations, private groups, and ordinary Filipinos rally behind affected communities in Mindanao.

As of June 10, disaster authorities reported that more than 149,000 individuals from over 33,000 families had been affected by the powerful earthquake.

Casualties continued to rise as search, rescue, and retrieval operations pressed on in the hardest-hit areas of Sarangani Province, General Santos City, Davao Occidental, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and neighboring provinces.

Communities in Glan, Maasim, Alabel, Malapatan in Sarangani province, General Santos City and Jose Abad Santos and Balut Island in Davao Occidental, sustained significant damage, while thousands of residents remained displaced amid fears of continuing aftershocks and structurally weakened homes.

Despite the devastation, assistance has continued to arrive from various groups and sectors, highlighting a nationwide effort to help Mindanao recover.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited General Santos City on June 10 and assured residents that the national government would provide sustained assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and recovery efforts. He also announced financial assistance for families who lost loved ones in the disaster.

LGUs quickly extended support

The Cebu Provincial Government approved a P10-million calamity assistance package for General Santos City, becoming one of the first LGUs outside the affected region to publicly pledge aid. Provincial officials said the assistance would help support relief and recovery operations as communities begin rebuilding damaged infrastructure and livelihoods.

National government agencies likewise intensified their response.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, Office of Civil Defense, local disaster councils, and other agencies mobilized food packs, potable water, emergency shelter materials, and logistical support to affected areas.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) also launched relief efforts through its Authorized Agent Corporations operating across Mindanao.

In a statement, PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles emphasized the importance of collective action during times of crisis.

“Sa panahon ng sakuna, mas lalong nakikita ang tunay na diwa ng malasakit. Our KawanggaWarriors are showing up when our kababayans need us the most.”

Robles added that the agency remains committed to extending assistance to affected communities.

“Through the collective efforts of PCSO and our Authorized Agent Corporations, we will continue to extend help, hope, and immediate support to families affected by this earthquake.”

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) was the first regional governments to deliver aid to quake-hit communities.

On June 9, the Bangsamoro Government sent 5,000 food packs to affected families in Sarangani through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) program.

Barmm also deployed a Quick Response Team and search-and-rescue assets to augment local operations.

In its statement, the ministry said the assistance reflected the Bangsamoro Government's commitment to helping affected residents.

“Agad na nakarating ang tulong mula sa Bangsamoro Government sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng kamakailang lindol bilang pagpapakita ng malasakit, pagkakaisa, at responsableng paglilingkod sa mamamayan.”

Davao City also provided assistance through its Davao City 911 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team, which is composed of 12 EMS personnel and four ambulances, in coordination with the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

The team was then deployed to TOG-Davao Region Old Airport in Barangay Sasa to provide medical evacuation for the victims of the earthquake.

The Local Government Unit of Davao, through the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), provided logistical support to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in transporting 500 cases of bottled water, which were airlifted to the affected communities in Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Humanitarian organizations and international support

The Philippine Red Cross deployed volunteers and emergency responders to affected communities, while the GMA Kapuso Foundation launched donation drives and distributed relief goods to hundreds of families in General Santos City and neighboring areas.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation likewise pledged support for earthquake victims, particularly in Sarangani and General Santos City.

Save the Children Philippines has been appealing for donations to support children and families affected by the earthquake. The organization said the donations would provide emergency supplies, safe spaces for children, hygiene essentials, psychosocial support, and household needs for the affected families.

Fashion retailer Uniqlo Philippines distributed assistance to affected communities by partnering with ABS-CBN Foundation and SM Foundation in providing clean drinking water and clothing to about 7,000 individuals. As part of its pre-loved clothing donation program, the company would distribute 5,000 pieces of clothing to communities in Mindanao.

Manila Electric Company (Meralco), through One Meralco Foundation (OMF), has distributed food packs, bottled and drinking water, and solar lanterns to residents affected by the earthquake in General Santos City, Sarangani, and other affected areas.

Apart from local organizations, several international allies extended their sympathies to the devastating earthquake. Some of the country's allies, such as Japan, France, China, Canada, Australia, Germany, the Czech Republic, and the European Union (EU), expressed solidarity with the Philippines.

Japanese Minister Sanae Takaichi extended her condolences and expressed the country’s readiness to provide aid based on local needs.

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman said that they are ready to assist while German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke assured their continued support throughout the disaster response phase.

Lawmakers extend support

Meanwhile, some members of the Senate announced that they are prepared to donate one month's salary to assist earthquake-hit communities.

In a statement posted by Senator Risa Hontiveros, the group said:

“The Senate New Majority stands with the families and communities in Mindanao who are now facing the painful work of rescue, relief, rebuilding and recovery after the powerful earthquake.”

The senators added that their contribution would help support the delivery of food, water, medicines, temporary shelter, and other urgent needs.

The initiative was backed by Senators Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Panfilo Lacson, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Lito Lapid, Bam Aquino, JV Ejercito, Chiz Escudero, Migz Zubiri, and Hontiveros.

Meanwhile, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go personally visited Glan, Sarangani on June 10 to assess conditions and provide assistance to affected residents.

According to a post on his official Facebook page, Go met with families displaced by the earthquake and coordinated with local officials regarding immediate needs on the ground.

He was accompanied by Glan Mayor Vivien “Tata” Yap and actor Philip Salvador.

Mayor Yap expressed gratitude for the senator's visit, noting that Go was among the first national officials to personally reach the municipality following the disaster.

“Si Senator Bong Go ang pinaka-unang opisyal sa national ang nakapunta dito sa bayan namin kaya tuwang-tuwa po kami na hindi kami pinabayaan.”

Go also urged residents to remain vigilant, united, and supportive of one another as communities work toward recovery.

In Davao Occidental, Jose Abad Santos Mayor Jason John Joyce has combined calls for assistance with efforts to uplift community morale.

After appealing for additional tents for displaced residents, Joyce launched a songwriting and singing contest carrying the hashtags #BangonJAS and #BangonJASENYOS.

The mayor encouraged residents to compose songs inspired by their experiences during the disaster and their hopes for recovery.

The contest offers cash prizes for winning entries, with Joyce clarifying that the funds would come from relatives and friends and would not affect relief operations.

“Need pud nato ug gamay kalingawan sa panahon sa kasubo,” Joyce said, describing the initiative as part of the municipality's mental health recovery efforts.

Across social media, civic organizations, religious groups, business owners, volunteers, alumni associations, and private citizens have also organized donation drives for food, water, medicines, hygiene kits, blankets, and shelter materials.

The outpouring of support has transformed the disaster response into a nationwide movement of compassion and solidarity.

While recovery is expected to take months, local officials say the assistance arriving from every corner of the country offers hope to communities struggling to rebuild.

National government aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that over P21.37 million in humanitarian aid has been given to earthquake-hit individuals and families.

DSWD, through the mandate of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is fast-tracking in providing relief to the affected communities in Sarangani and all quake-affected communities.

As of June 10, the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring, Information, and Communication (DROMIC) reported that 15,930 Family Food Packs (FFPS), with more than 4,0000 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, and other non-food items have been distributed to affected families.

Before the earthquake, more than 1.1 million family food packs (FFP) were prepositioned all over Mindanao to ensure immediate relief distribution.

DSWD field offices have distributed P10,000 financial assistance to each of the 126 patients at the Sarangani Provincial Hospital and the 295 patients at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital. The department also distributed ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes to mothers who gave birth and have been staying in wards at Sarangani Provincial Hospital and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital.

Under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (Aics), DSWD has given aid to injured patients, bereaved families, and other affected individuals.

Modular and family tents were set up inside the evacuation centers in Jose Abad Santos to accommodate the displaced citizens.

According to the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring, Information, and Communication (DROMIC) report, approximately 145,693 individuals or 32,926 families from 163 barangays in Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen have been affected by the earthquake. DEF, RGP