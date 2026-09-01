AIMHI targets construction delays

MANILA — Every rainy season, flooding disrupts communities across the Philippines, damaging homes, businesses and livelihoods. It also raises a familiar question: Why do costly flood-control projects take so long to finish?

The question has gained urgency as the government scrutinizes stalled and underperforming public works. Of the ₱545.6 billion allocated for flood-control mitigation, economic analysts and Department of Finance estimates put the potential economic losses from delayed, anomalous, and underperforming projects at ₱42.3 billion to ₱118.5 billion.

The losses go beyond government budgets. They represent an estimated 95,000 to 266,000 jobs that were not created or were potentially lost, while delays can weigh on economic growth and further erode public confidence in government infrastructure projects.

Restoring that trust will require more than congressional inquiries and policy statements. It will require stronger accountability at the project site, where delays often begin with gaps in monitoring and reporting.

Construction teams still rely on paper records, spreadsheets, and scattered group chats to track work. In remote areas, unreliable cellular connections can make matters worse, preventing project managers from getting timely updates from the field.

That gap between what is reported and what is actually happening on the ground can make it difficult to detect delays early. By the time problems become visible, projects may already face cost overruns, missed deadlines, or depleted budgets.

This is where construction technology platforms such as AIMHI are seeking to make a difference.

Developed for contractors and civil works projects, AIMHI focuses on monitoring and managing construction activities while work is underway. Founder and CEO Cherryanne Lee Angoy said the platform addresses problems that can contribute to delays, budget overruns, and reduced project profitability.

"Most of the construction innovations out in the market are focused on the pre-construction stage, while AIMHI deals with the monitoring and management of the things that are happening during the construction phase," Angoy said. The platform aims to address problems that can delay completion, increase costs and reduce profit margins, she said.

One of the platform's key features is offline functionality, which is particularly useful for projects in areas with unreliable internet or mobile signals.

Site engineers can record geotagged progress photos, worker attendance and equipment fuel use even without an internet connection. When the device reconnects, the information syncs with the central cloud system.

The approach gives project managers a more consistent record of what is happening at the site and can help reduce gaps between field reports and actual project progress.

AIMHI also uses data and AI-based alerts to identify potential risks, including schedule delays, productivity issues, low material inventories, and differences between projected and actual costs.

For example, if a flood-control dike or pumping station falls behind because of delayed material deliveries, the system can flag the variance so project teams can respond before the problem worsens.

By bringing daily logs, material requests, worker attendance, and inventory records into one platform, AIMHI seeks to replace fragmented communication with a centralized digital record that project managers and contractors can use to track performance and accountability.

The stakes are bigger than completing a construction contract.

When a flood-control project finishes on time, families are less likely to see their homes flooded, businesses can remain open during heavy rains, and students are less likely to miss classes because roads are impassable.

For communities that depend on public infrastructure, efficient project delivery can mean the difference between a government investment that exists largely on paper and one that makes a visible difference in everyday life.

Rebuilding public trust therefore starts with making public works more visible, measurable, and accountable from the ground up. Technology alone cannot eliminate corruption or construction delays, but better field monitoring and timely data can give project teams the information they need to identify problems earlier and keep projects on track.

For contractors and government agencies, that means turning transparency from a policy promise into something that can be measured at every stage of construction. PR