Air pollution a factor for lung cancer: SPMC doc

Air pollution is a causative factor for lung cancer, an official from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) said.

SPMC Department of Internal Medicine Medical Oncologist Dr. Arthur Gregory Lui, during the Kapihan sa PIA on November 17 at the NCCC Mall VP, highlighted the significance of discussing air pollution's impact on public health, referencing a study presented at the ESMO Congress 2022 titled "A pathway from air pollution to lung cancer in non-smokers has been identified."

“That’s very relevant from a public health point of view to talk about air pollution because this study that was presented showed that ngayon (now) that we know that air pollution directly causes a type of cancer that we call the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) mutated lung cancer,” Lui said.

While smoking is a well-known factor contributing to lung cancer, Dr. Lui pointed out that non-smokers and those who have never smoked also face risks.

Factors such as exposure to second-hand smoke, chemicals, radiation, and family history contribute to the diagnosis of lung cancer in this demographic.

Observing the impact of the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance in Davao City, Dr. Lui noted an increase in lung cancer cases associated with non-smokers and never smokers.

At SPMC, they handle four to five new cases of lung cancer per week among individuals aged 50 and above, with 85 percent of these cases already at stage four.

Dr. Victor Rizbon B. Yarra, a lung surgeon at SPMC Department of Surgery, reported that they perform one to two surgeries a month, with the survival rate depending on the cancer stage. While advanced cases usually undergo surgery, advancements in technology have increased the survival rate to five to ten years.

“Once you are diagnosed with lung cancer there is a cure and we can do surgery and actually remove a tumor in the lungs and it is a safe procedure,” Yarra said.

He underscored SPMC's capability for minimally invasive procedures, emphasizing that despite not being at par with first-world hospitals, they can perform surgeries with small incisions and video assistance, eliminating the need for open surgery.

Early detection is crucial, according to Lui, who stressed that lung cancer has screening procedures for individuals with a significant smoking history.

Preventive measures include quitting smoking, avoiding smoke exposure, maintaining a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), increasing physical activity, and adopting a balanced diet.

Additionally, Republic Act No. 11215, also known as the National Integrated Control Act (NICA), aims to provide quality health services to cancer patients. SPMC offers free cancer services, although there are cases where medicines need to be procured.

SPMC plans to expand its services by establishing a lung institute dedicated to addressing lung-related diseases. RGP