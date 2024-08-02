Aira Villegas punches ticket to Olympic boxing quarterfinals on 29th birthday

(It's better to be focused, it's really hard to be complacent, because a lot can happen in every second of the match)," Villegas said in a Frontline/News5 aired via YouTube after the match.

The five judges from Argentina, Estonia, Canada, Germany, and Bulgaria scored the bout in her favor with the following scores: 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

She dedicated her win to her coaches and teammates, Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan, who exited the competition earlier with their first-bout losses.