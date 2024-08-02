Davao

Aira Villegas punches ticket to Olympic boxing quarterfinals on 29th birthday

A BIRTHDAY TO REMEMBER. Philippines' Aira Villegas, celebrates after defeating Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam after defeating her in their women's 50kg Round of 16 boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, which marks her 29th birthday, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Aira Villegas of the Philippines celebrated her 29th birthday in style, securing a ticket to the quarterfinals with a unanimous decision victory over Algeria's Roumaysa Boulam in their women's 50 kg Round of 16 match at the Paris 2024 Olympics held at the North Paris Arena early Friday morning, August 2, Philippine time, which was still August 1 in Paris.

UNANIMOUS VICTORY. Philippines' Aira Villegas, right, punches her way to the quarterfinals defeating Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam via unanimous decision win in their women's 50kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Villegas, hailing from Tacloban City, dominated the first round, but the second round was a split, motivating her to give her all in the final round to ensure victory.

Mas okay pa ring nasa focus tayo, mahirap talagang kumpyansa lang tayo eh, kasi maraming pwedeng mangyari sa bawat segundo ng laban.
Aira Villegas

(It's better to be focused, it's really hard to be complacent, because a lot can happen in every second of the match)," Villegas said in a Frontline/News5 aired via YouTube after the match.

The five judges from Argentina, Estonia, Canada, Germany, and Bulgaria scored the bout in her favor with the following scores: 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.  

She dedicated her win to her coaches and teammates, Eumir Marcial and Hergie Bacyadan, who exited the competition earlier with their first-bout losses.

Philippines' Aira Villegas, red, hugs Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam after defeating her in their women's 50kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Villegas said, "Kailangang ipanalo to di lang para sa akin at syempere para din sa mga kasamahan ko (It has to be won not only for me but also for my teammates)."

In Round of 32, she also triumphed over Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco with a unanimous decision win. 

Villegas will face France's Wassila Lkhadiri in the quarterfinals on Sunday, August 4. Lkhadiri advanced by defeating Ireland's Daina Moorehouse with a 4-1 victory in their Round of 32 clash.

Apart from Villegas, two other Filipino boxers still in contention are Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam. MLSA

