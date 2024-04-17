AirAsia reminds the public of proper decorum when flying

AirAsia Philippines is advising the public to adhere to existing safety protocols when flying to avoid delays. This amidst the increasing number of guests traveling to different island destinations in the country, as well as other international destinations with colder weather.

While guests are flying to relax and already are in jovial mood, AirAsia would like to emphasize that its ground and flight crew will not tolerate any unruly decorum, which include the cracking of bomb jokes that can seriously disrupt the flight and ruin vacation plans. All AirAsia employees are Safety experts, trained to professionally deal with all kinds of threats.

“Bomb jokes and other security-related issues are taken seriously out of rigorous protocol. AirAsia reiterates that bomb jokes are immediately interpreted as a security threat. Moreso, it can make other guests uncomfortable or traumatize especially first-time passengers,” AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shared.

Aside from delaying your planned vacation, bomb jokes also carry serious penalties in relation to existing Philippine laws under Presidential Decree 1727 and Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2000, both punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a fine of P40,000.

The World’s Best Low-Cost Airline also reminds the public of the proper decorum when flying especially amongst other guests. Having properly seated will allow the smooth boarding of the rest of the guests which could greatly contribute to the timely dispatch of the flight.

Alcoholic intoxication is also highly discouraged during flight. Unruly passengers can be subjected to disciplinary actions such as being reprimanded or offloaded during the flight. Therefore, guests are expected to abide by AirAsia’s published terms and conditions of carriage.

Lastly, AirAsia would like to emphasize that maintaining cleanliness inside the aircraft is always a shared responsibility.

“While the cabin crew performs routine trash collection, it will also help save time and contribute to the flight’s on-time performance if guests observe proper disposal of trash, especially upon disembarking the aircraft,” Dailisan added.