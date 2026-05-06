Ajido, Coleman bag double golds in national swim meet

CAPAS, Tarlac — Veteran internationalists Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Fil-British tanker Riannah Coleman stamped their class with two gold medals each, while rising stars Aishel Evangelista and Kyla Bulaga delivered dominant performances to cap the National Long Course Age Group Championships on Sunday at the New Clark City Aquatics Center.

Ajido, 17, a multi-titled junior record holder, ruled the boys’ 17 class 50-meter freestyle in 24.29 seconds and the 100m freestyle in 54.83, reaffirming his status as one of the country’s top young sprinters.

Coleman, 16, showcased her versatility by topping the girls’ 17 class 100m breaststroke (1:12.49) and 100m butterfly (1:06.18), signaling her readiness for international competitions.

The three-day meet, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Speedo, and MVP Sports Foundation, also served as a key selection event for the Philippine National Junior Team bound for overseas competitions, including the Southeast Asian Age Group Championships in Singapore.

Philippine Aquatics, Inc. president Eric Buhain lauded the overall success of the competition, citing the depth of talent and high level of competition.

“This meet has been a big success for Philippine swimming,” said Buhain. “We are seeing not just our established swimmers perform well, but also a new generation stepping up. That’s very encouraging as we continue to build a strong pipeline for international competitions.”

Ajido outpaced Matt Aaron Nerison (25.16) and Almar De Leon (25.75) in the 50m freestyle, and later held off Gilbert Gonzalbo (59.74) and Gabriel Dimandal (1:00.99) in the 100m event. His performance marked a significant improvement from his previous best of 55.98 seconds recorded during the Asian Championships three years ago.

Coleman, a standout from the National Academy of Sports, dominated Taylor Brooke Salida (1:18.14) and Beverlyn Grace Mendoza (1:21.92) in the breaststroke event, and prevailed over Singatala Cuevas (1:07.31) and Marta Rodriguez (1:08.94) in the butterfly.

Evangelista, the prized find from Beta Swim Club, capped his campaign with victories in the boys’ 17 class 100m breaststroke (1:11.46), 200m backstroke (2:17.23), and 400m freestyle (4:17.42). The University of Santo Tomas student finished with six gold medals, adding wins in the 1500m freestyle (17:10.99), 200m freestyle (1:58.89), and 200m breaststroke (2:33.86).

Bulaga, the pride of Ilocos Norte, emerged as the meet’s most decorated swimmer with seven gold medals. The 16-year-old topped the girls’ 16 class 400m individual medley (5:11.25) and 400m freestyle (4:39.02), while also ruling the 200m IM (2:28.52), 1500m freestyle (18:23.35), 200m butterfly (2:25.78), 200m breaststroke (2:43.18), and 800m freestyle (9:44.99).

“The performances we’ve seen here show that our grassroots development programs are working,” Buhain added. “These young swimmers are the future, and competitions like this give them the exposure and experience they need.”

Also delivering standout performances were Southeast Asian Games veteran Xiandi Chua, who won the women’s 19-over-100 m freestyle (27.02), Albert Jose Amaro in the men’s 100m freestyle (22.93) and 100m butterfly (54.29), Shinloah San Diego in the 18-year-old category, Patricia Santor in the girls’ 15 class, and Kacie Gabrielle Tionko in the girls’ 16 division.

For complete results, visit the official website and social media pages of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. PR