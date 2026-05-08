Aktibo Dabawenyo brings free sports clinics to barangays

EDUCATION officials, coaches, and athletes welcomed Davao City’s newly launched ATO NA Athletes’ Scholarship Program, saying the initiative gives student-athletes a stronger chance to pursue their studies while continuing to compete for the city in major tournaments.

Established through Executive Order No. 15, Series of 2026, the program seeks to provide financial support to qualified and underprivileged Dabawenyo athletes competing in regional, national, and international events while pursuing their studies.

The order, signed by Mayor Sebastian Duterte on May 5, created the “Atong Taga-an og Oportunidad ang Nangandoy nga Atleta” or ATO NA Davao City Athletes’ Scholarship Program under the City Mayor’s Office-Sports Development Division.

City officials said the program aims to help athletes achieve both academic and athletic excellence while easing the financial burden faced by many families supporting student-athletes.

Rey Solitario, Department of Education-Davao City Schools Division superintendent, described the scholarship as a strong statement of support for young athletes.

“The Department of Education–Schools Division of Davao City warmly welcomes and highly appreciates the City Government of Davao for the establishment of the ATO NA Athletes’ Scholarship Program through Executive Order No. 15, Series of 2026,” Solitario told SunStar Davao.

“This initiative is a strong manifestation of the city’s commitment to empowering young Dabawenyo athletes by recognizing not only their talents and achievements in sports but also their aspirations in education,” he added.

Solitario said many student-athletes struggle to balance classroom requirements with grueling training schedules and competitions.

“Many of our student-athletes face financial and personal challenges while striving to excel both in the classroom and in competitions,” he said. “The ATO NA Scholarship serves as an inspiration and motivation for learners to persevere, dream bigger, and continue developing their full potential.”

Faith Ocon, a 16-year-old Grade 11 student at Calinan National High School, preparing for her first Palarong Pambansa appearance in Agusan del Sur, said the program gives athletes hope beyond competition.

“This is a big help to all athletes in our city,” Ocon said. “Supporting athletes through scholarships is not just spending money on sports; it is investing in the future, education, and potential of the youth.”

Ateneo de Davao University high school boys basketball coach Jess Linus Evangelio also praised the initiative, saying the scholarship validates the sacrifices student-athletes make daily.

“As a coach, it gives me so much pride to see our city value student-athletes by recognizing their hard work through scholarships,” Evangelio said.

“Everyone knows that being a student-athlete is not easy — waking up early for practice, going through tough training sessions, and balancing academics and basketball every single day,” he added.

Evangelio coached the Davao Eagles secondary boys basketball team that delivered Davao Region’s historic gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte last year and later captured the boys basketball title in the 2025 Asean Schools Games in Brunei.

Under the executive order, qualified scholars may receive up to ₱25,000 every semester or academic year. The full athletic scholarship for tertiary athletes covers up to ₱20,000 for tuition and miscellaneous fees and up to ₱5,000 for sports supplies and equipment subsidies.

Junior and senior high school athletes may also receive up to ₱5,000 in sports supplies and equipment subsidies annually under the partial athletic scholarship category.

The scholarship program covers athletes enrolled in schools in Davao City recognized by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Alternative Learning System, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Applicants must be bona fide Davao City residents for at least three years, although exemptions may apply to athletes who have represented the city in competitions for two consecutive years. They must also show active participation and achievements in sports competitions, maintain good academic standing, and secure endorsements from coaches, schools, sports clubs, or national sports associations.

To apply, athletes must submit documentary requirements, including proof of residency, a medical certificate, a certificate of good moral character, a certificate of enrollment, report cards, proof of competition participation, and endorsements from sports organizations or coaches.

Selection will depend on financial need, athletic potential and commitment, endorsements, academic standing, and interview or home visit assessments.

The executive order also requires scholars to maintain good academic and athletic standing, actively represent Davao City in competitions, and participate in required trainings and activities.

For many in Davao’s sports community, the scholarship program signals growing recognition that athletic excellence and education can go hand in hand.

“We believe that investments in education and sports create lasting positive impacts not only on individual learners but also on the community as a whole,” Solitario said. MLSA