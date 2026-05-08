Aktibo Dabawenyo opens doors for young athletes

YOUNG Dabawenyos are stepping onto mats, courts, and open waters this summer as the City Sports Development Division (SDD) expands its grassroots sports program, Aktibo Dabawenyo, to bring more athletic opportunities closer to communities.

The program now offers a series of sports clinics for children ages 8 to 16, giving them opportunities to learn new skills, build confidence, and discover sports in safe and accessible environments across the city.

Originally launched in 2020 as an online health and wellness initiative during the pandemic, Aktibo Dabawenyo has evolved into a citywide grassroots sports movement aimed at developing future athletes.

Michael Denton P. Aportadera, head of the City Sports Development Division, said the program focuses on reaching underserved communities and identifying young athletes who may eventually represent Davao City in regional, national, and international competitions.

“Instead of asking children from the barangays to travel to Poblacion to join events, seminars, and clinics, we bring these opportunities directly to them,” Aportadera told the Davao City Information Office (CIO) in the vernacular.

“Most especially for children who have no means of experiencing these sports, we want them to have that opportunity,” he added.

This year’s summer lineup features clinics in martial arts, football, and water sports in partnership with local sports organizations.

The judo clinic runs from April 9 to May 28 at the Barangay Mintal Gym every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in partnership with the Southern Mindanao Judo Association.

The kurash clinic is being held from April 10 to May 28 every Tuesday and Thursday at the Barangay Daliao Gym through the Davao Kurash Sports Association.

Meanwhile, the Barangay Futsal Clinic runs from April 13 to May 29 every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in several venues, including Catalunan Grande Elementary School Gym, Phase 2 NHA Bangkal Covered Court, Barangay Indangan Gymnasium, Sto. Rosario Court in Buhangin, Calinan Proper Gymnasium, and Mintal Gymnasium. The clinic is conducted in partnership with the Davao-South Regional Football Association Inc.

For water sports enthusiasts, the kayak, stand-up paddleboarding, and Dragon Boat Clinic takes place every Saturday and Sunday from April 18 to May 31 at Kalayaan Beach Resort in Daliao in partnership with the Davao City Paddling Association Inc.

Jason Laguesma, president of the Southern Mindanao Judo Association, said the program teaches more than athletic skills.

“Sports like judo help develop bravery, strength, and respect among children,” Laguesma said in the vernacular.

He also encouraged parents to support their children’s participation in sports, saying athletics can open doors to future opportunities.

“We are thankful to the City Sports office for this opportunity because this is the first time we joined the Aktibo Dabawenyo program,” he said. “We invite Dabawenyos to try sports like judo, and we encourage parents to involve their children.” CIO