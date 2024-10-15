Al-ag defends Tagurano trek, cites need for public consult

DAVAO City Councilor Bernie Al-ag confirmed his visit to Barangay Tagurano to provide services and consult with residents affected by the area's closure.
He explained that he had to trek to reach the area, as there were no signs prohibiting trekking. According to him, the tarpaulin posted only indicated the closure of the establishments, not the route itself.
Al-ag said that many residents have been impacted by the closure, which affected their livelihoods. He noted that no signs explicitly prohibiting trekking—only tarpaulins indicating that the establishments in the area were closed.
“Dili man ka makaabot didto ug magkonsulta ug dili ka mag trek kay dili mana maabot ug sakyanan of course you have to use your trekking gear so musuroy ta didto apil na konsultasyon sa mga tao (There’s no way to reach the area and conduct a consultation without trekking, as vehicles can’t access it. So, you have to use trekking gear),” Al-ag said in a media interview on October 15, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.
The statement follows a Facebook post from Barangay Tagurano on October 13, 2024, which reported that a government official had trekked in the off-limits upland area despite warnings from the local purok leader.
“Ang tumong namo niining among pagpahibalo kay ang pag-awhag sa katawhan nga ang barangay wala’y gipili nga tao nga pasakahon sa Tagurano Upland. Ma opisyal man o ordinaryo nga tao, gibawalan ug wala gitugutan nga musaka sa masking asa nga area (The purpose of this announcement is to inform everyone that no one is permitted to enter Tagurano Upland, regardless of whether they are an official or an ordinary citizen),” Barangay Tagurano stated.
The barangay is currently coordinating with the Davao City Tourism Office and the Office of the City Mayor's Office to legalize hiking activities in the area. They urged the public to comply with the law, emphasizing that the closure aims to benefit the community.
Closed due to encroachment
Barangay Tagurano stressed that the upland area has been closed since May 7, 2024, following a directive from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Protected Area Management Office (DENR-Pamo).
An investigation by the DENR, Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP-Pamo), park rangers, and other agencies revealed illegal structures within the protected area.
In response, Barangay Tagurano passed Resolution Number 17, Series of 2024, adopting the DENR’s cease-and-desist order. The barangay emphasized the need for rehabilitation, citing disturbances caused by unauthorized entries.
A tarpaulin posted at one of the structures in Tagurano Upland states that the establishment was closed under Republic Act 11038, which prohibits any business ventures in protected areas without proper clearance from DENR and PAMB.
Al-ag argued that the advisory only mentioned the closure of establishments, not the trekking route. He claimed that the barangay does not own the road, and the starting point is private property, while the national park is under DENR’s jurisdiction.
Environmental protection
The Davao-based environment group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) clarified that the upland area in Tagurano is a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) within MANP.
Idis highlighted that DENR issued the cease-and-desist order to halt all recreational activities, including trekking.
“All people, regardless of power and position, should adhere to local ordinances and national laws. We must be the role models of the citizens in following the laws,” IDIS said.
They also noted that Davao City has two protected areas—Mt. Apo Natural Park and the Malagos Watershed Reserve—play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance and protecting endangered species.
“Importante nga makita sa tao, importante nga iapil ninyu ang tawo in protecting the environment kay kung ing ana siya wala may mahitabo didto close lang galisod ang mga tao (People must be involved in protecting the environment because if they aren’t, nothing will change. The area will just stay closed, making it harder for the community),” he said.
He suggested that agencies like the DENR, the City Government, and the Barangay Local Government should collaborate to protect the environment while reopening the trail for public enjoyment.
Online clamor
A now-deleted photo of Al-ag and eight others trekking in Tagurano was posted in a Facebook group, Davao Running Community, and later re-shared by Mik Evasco, drawing criticism from netizens.
One netizen commented, “Five months ago nag close pero karon ra kahunahuna ug bisita nga ting election na. Tapos diba with coordination man na sa barangay if consultation ang tuyo (The area has been closed for five months, but they only decided to visit now, during election season. Shouldn’t consultations be coordinated with the barangay)?” RGP