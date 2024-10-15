Al-ag defends Tagurano trek, cites need for public consult

Closed due to encroachment

Barangay Tagurano stressed that the upland area has been closed since May 7, 2024, following a directive from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Protected Area Management Office (DENR-Pamo).

An investigation by the DENR, Mt. Apo Natural Park (MANP-Pamo), park rangers, and other agencies revealed illegal structures within the protected area.

In response, Barangay Tagurano passed Resolution Number 17, Series of 2024, adopting the DENR’s cease-and-desist order. The barangay emphasized the need for rehabilitation, citing disturbances caused by unauthorized entries.

A tarpaulin posted at one of the structures in Tagurano Upland states that the establishment was closed under Republic Act 11038, which prohibits any business ventures in protected areas without proper clearance from DENR and PAMB.

Al-ag argued that the advisory only mentioned the closure of establishments, not the trekking route. He claimed that the barangay does not own the road, and the starting point is private property, while the national park is under DENR’s jurisdiction.

Environmental protection

The Davao-based environment group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) clarified that the upland area in Tagurano is a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) within MANP.

Idis highlighted that DENR issued the cease-and-desist order to halt all recreational activities, including trekking.

“All people, regardless of power and position, should adhere to local ordinances and national laws. We must be the role models of the citizens in following the laws,” IDIS said.

They also noted that Davao City has two protected areas—Mt. Apo Natural Park and the Malagos Watershed Reserve—play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance and protecting endangered species.

“Importante nga makita sa tao, importante nga iapil ninyu ang tawo in protecting the environment kay kung ing ana siya wala may mahitabo didto close lang galisod ang mga tao (People must be involved in protecting the environment because if they aren’t, nothing will change. The area will just stay closed, making it harder for the community),” he said.

He suggested that agencies like the DENR, the City Government, and the Barangay Local Government should collaborate to protect the environment while reopening the trail for public enjoyment.