Alarm raised on wire theft at Davao City Coastal Road

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) has underscored the persistent issue of wire theft along the Davao City Coastal Road, leading to non-functional street lights.

DPWH-Davao Director Juby Cordon said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, May 28, that due to rampant cases of wire theft, particularly on the portion of lights along the road, the Bago Aplaya-Times Beach segment has not yet been handed over to the city. This poses a risk to motorists, as non-operational street lights increase the likelihood of vehicular accidents.

"Sa ngayon hindi pa totally na-turn over kasi nga yun ang sinasabi ninyo na may portion na madilim (At present, it hasn't been fully turned over because, as you're pointing out, there's a section that remains unlit)," Cordon said.

He said that despite efforts by their contractors to replace the stolen wires, the thefts persist.

Not only street lamps but also construction materials are being stolen.

To address this, DPWH-Davao has collaborated with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) to monitor these vulnerable areas.

Regarding the timeline for the turnover of the segment to the city, Cordon stated that they are currently prioritizing the safety of the area, without providing a specific timeframe.

The coastal road project comprises four segments: Bago Aplaya – Times Beach; Times Beach – Roxas Avenue; and Roxas Avenue – Sta. Ana Wharf; and Sta. Ana Wharf – R. Castillo.

The Bago Aplaya-Times Beach segment was opened to motorists, led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, on July 1, 2023.

The project aims to alleviate traffic congestion along busy intersections and the Central Business District by providing an alternate route to the Davao-Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road. Additionally, it seeks to decentralize urbanization outside the Davao City urban center. RGL