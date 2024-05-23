Alas Pilipinas battles Australia on Thursday in AVC Challenge Cup

The Philippine women’s volleyball national team, also known as Alas Pilipinas—a team comprising Premier Volleyball League and University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) players—will kick off their Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women campaign against Australia at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Both teams are in Pool A along with Indonesia, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, and India.

The all-star Alas Pilipinas roster includes spikers Angel Canino, Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Faith Insperos, Vanie Gandler, and Arah Panique; setters Jia de Guzman and Julia Coronel; middle blockers Thea Gagate, and Fifi Sharma, Cherry Nunag, and Dell Palomata; and liberos Dawn Catindig and Jen Nierva.

Vietnam, the defending champions, opened their title defense with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 victory over former champions Hong Kong on Wednesday at the same venue. Vietnam won their first Challenge Cup crown in 2023 in Indonesia, while Hong Kong claimed the title in 2022.

In other matches, Kazakhstan whipped Singapore, 25-15, 25-9, 25-178, in Pool B, while India overcame Iran, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21, in Pool A.

Australia, meanwhile, recovered from a first set loss to hack out a 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 win over Chinese Taipei in Pool A.

On Thursday, May 23, Indonesia will compete against Hong Kong at 10 a.m., and Chinese Taipei will face India at 1 p.m. in Pool A. Meanwhile, Vietnam will clash with Singapore in Pool B at 4 p.m. in the tournament organized by

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara. MLSA WITH PR