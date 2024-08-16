Albao denies ex-KOJC member’s allegations of taking bribe

NATIONAL Bureau Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) director, lawyer Archie Albao has once and for all clarified the ongoing speculations thrown against him that he had a history of taking bribes from Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The information made rounds on local and mainstream media after a former KOJC member, Arlene Stone, revealed earlier this week that Albao had once accepted a bribe, which she, herself, personally handed over but later on proceeded to claim that she didn’t know whether the official took the money after she left the group.

“I have already been asked this in several interviews. It is not true!” Albao told SunStar Davao via a messaging app on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

On August 13, NBI director Jaime Santiago revealed that one of his regional directors allegedly took a bribe from the religious organization, however, he was quick to add that he still “trusts” Albao and that he will still investigate and verify the matter further.

“We have already conducted, hindi pa formal, informal investigation. But I’m sorry to say na I still have the trust, pinagkakatiwalaan ko pa rin ang aking regional director doon, si Director Albao,” (We have already conducted, not yet formal, informal investigation. But I'm sorry to say that I still have the trust, I still trust my regional director there, Director Albao) Santiago maintained in a press conference.

It was revealed during the press conference that it was President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who appointed Albao to his current position, and during the time of his appointment, Quiboloy, was known as generous to the people.

Santiago said that nothing is wrong if the preacher helps the government agencies through financial support and other means of assistance.

“‘Yung sinasabi ni Stone na siya pa ang nag-aabot. Ano ang masama sa matinong tao na tumutulong sa aming agency? Miski ako ‘yung panahon na yon, 'Thank you po sir. Maraming salamat po’,” (Stone is saying that he personally reached out. What's wrong with a sane person helping our agency? At that time, I was like, 'Thank you, sir. Thank you very much) he added.

Quiboloy remains a fugitive from justice over his human trafficking cases and his whereabouts have yet to be determined.

The NBI failed to arrest Quiboloy and any of his co-accused after a comprehensive search of the KOJC indoor arena in Davao City on Friday afternoon, August 9.

His trusted personal assistants – Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes – are also hiding from the government. DEF