Alcantara Foundation, Alsons Dev named CSR Guild Finalist

THE Conrado Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation, Inc. (Alcantara Foundation) was recognized as a Finalist in the Outstanding CSR Project for Arts and Culture category at the 2026 CSR Guild Awards, held on June 30, 2026 at The Westin Manila in Mandaluyong City, for its corporate social responsibility initiative with Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev).

Recognition was given for the Alcantara Foundation and Alsons Dev’s joint project aimed at strengthening Davao City’s creative industry. A key milestone is the 2025 Culture, Arts, and Heritage Summit, a multi-stakeholder platform that convened over 300 artists, cultural workers, and representatives from the government, academe, and private sector to identify sector needs, co-develop strategies, and help build an enabling environment for creative growth.

The CSR Guild Awards, a recognition program of the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF), honors corporate social responsibility initiatives and collaborations of its member organizations across the country that drive meaningful and sustainable social impact.

“This recognition affirms something we have long believed—that culture is not peripheral to development; it is central to it,” said Miguel Rene A. Dominguez, President and CEO of Alsons Dev. “We remain committed to creating opportunities for partnerships across sectors because lasting progress is built when we nurture communities that are both livable and culturally vibrant.”

The Alcantara Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of the Alcantara Group, of which Alsons Dev is a member. Through the foundation, Alsons Dev advances its CSR agenda grounded in the belief that meaningful community development extends beyond physical spaces to include efforts that celebrate and preserve culture, arts, and heritage—helping strengthen local identity, deepen cultural appreciation, and foster community pride. PR