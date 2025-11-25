Alden Richards celebrates family moments with CDO

FILIPINO families find comfort in meals that taste familiar and close to home. CDO Home-Style Corned Beef captures this feeling through its latest campaign featuring Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards and his father, Richard Faulkerson.

Their authentic connection mirrors CDO's commitment to preparing meals made with love, which bring families together. This is a value Alden also holds. He shares that the best part of each day is sitting down with loved ones around the table, sharing stories, and enjoying food that tastes like home.

At its core, CDO Home-Style Corned Beef carries a feeling that celebrates love, togetherness, and the comfort of home. Through Alden Richards and his father, the brand inspires families by showing how this taste can spark joy and connection at every meal.

When asked about his partnership with CDO Home-Style Corned Beef, Alden shared his thoughts:

“Home has always been my comfort zone, the place where I feel safest and happiest with my family. That’s why being part of CDO feels special to me. Mas may meaning siya, lalo na kasi, I get to share this with my dad. It brings back so many memories, just like the taste of CDO Home-Style Corned Beef.

His father, Richard Faulkerson, shares the same sentiment.

“I’m proud to be part of this campaign with Alden. Bilang ama, tumatatak talaga ‘yung mga simpleng moments tulad ng sabay-sabay kaming kumakain. Kahit busy, we make time to share a meal and magkwentuhan.”

Bernice Ilacad-Jalgalado, CDO Vice President for Marketing, expressed her excitement about having Alden join the CDO family.

"Choosing Alden as the new face of CDO Home-Style Corned Beef was a natural decision. Nakita namin sa kanilang mag-ama ‘yung genuine warmth at family connection that reflects what our brand stands for. Maraming pamilya ang makaka-relate sa closeness nila. Through their story, we hope more families feel and taste that same Juicy-Sarap and Beefy-Linamnam comfort that reminds us of home."

This brand reminds every Filipino that connection doesn’t always need grand gestures. Sometimes, love looks like a plate of food served with a smile.

Easy Home-Cooked Meals Made More Special

Beyond the heartwarming moments, CDO Home-Style Corned Beef makes cooking simple. It brings the familiar taste of home to your table with its juicy-sarap and beefy-linamnam.

Families can enjoy CDO Home-Style Corned Beef any time of day by frying it for breakfast, mixing it into quick recipes, or turning it into a favorite dish everyone loves. Mealtime becomes satisfying, stress-free, and full of the flavors that make eating at home more special.

Bringing the Taste of Home Closer to Every Filipino Table

With Alden Richards representing CDO Home-Style Corned Beef, the brand strengthens its promise of serving familiar flavors that go beyond the plate. It’s about moments that bring people closer, stories shared over food, and memories filled with comfort and care.

Together, Alden and CDO Home-Style Corned Beef celebrate what it means to come home, to the laughter that fills the room, and to the warmth that only good food can bring. Because in every serving, there’s always a little piece of home waiting to be shared.

