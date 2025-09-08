Alex Eala captures her first WTA title in Guadalajara

ALEX Eala couldn’t have asked for a more perfect stage to carve her name in Philippine sports history. The 20-year-old finally lifted her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles trophy

in front of a spirited crowd filled with Filipinos in Mexico.

Eala stormed back from a disastrous start and outlasted Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, to capture the Guadalajara 125 Open crown on Sunday, September 7, 2025 (Philippine time). With the victory, she became the first Filipino ever to win a WTA singles title.

“Mga kababayan, maraming salamat (My fellow Filipinos, thank you very much). A lot of Filipinos here made the atmosphere super special. To win my first title in Guadalajara in front of such amazing people means the world,” the 20-year-old tennis star said during the awarding ceremony.

The second seed from the Philippines showed nerves of steel after dropping the opening set. She clawed her way back in the second, breaking Udvardy’s serve at 5-all before holding off multiple set points in a tense 12th game. With momentum on her side, Eala took control of the decider, racing to a 2-0 lead and never looking back despite her opponent’s late resistance and a medical timeout that briefly halted the match.

The win capped an incredible week for the Filipina, cruising past Arianne Hartono in the opener, surviving a marathon three-setter against Varvara Lepchenko, then toppling Nicole Fossa Huergo and Kayla Day to book her finals spot. The win also avenged her April loss to Udvardy in Portugal.

The first words out of Eala’s mouth weren’t about herself, but about her opponent. “Congratulations, Panna… it was such a tough match today,” Eala said, praising Udvardy as “a very good person.”

“Congrats for the week, and I hope to see you again on tour for sure,” she added.

She didn’t forget the Gustavos either, the ones who gave her a wildcard into the Guadalajara draw. With a shy laugh, she said, "I hope I really made it worth it. I'm so happy to have played here."

Eala admitted the week wasn’t smooth sailing. “It was tough to adjust,” Eala said, “but I want to thank my team for helping me through that this week.”

For her, the Guadalajara trophy was redemption. Last June, she came close to a breakthrough at the Eastbourne Open, falling in the championship match to Maya Joint. This time, she finished the job.

The historic moment drew praise from the country’s leaders.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hailed Eala’s feat, saying: "History has been written by Alex Eala as she becomes the first Filipino to win a WTA singles title! Congratulations, Alex Eala! Ang iyong tagumpay ay tagumpay ng buong bansa. Gagawin natin ang lahat upang mas marami pang atletang Pilipino ang susunod sa yapak na ito at maipakita sa mundo ang galing at puso ng Pilipino (Your triumph is the triumph of the whole nation. We will do everything to ensure that more Filipino athletes will follow in these footsteps and show the world the skill and heart of the Filipino)."

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, echoed the nation’s pride.

"Hindi lang ito tagumpay mo, Alex, kundi tagumpay ng buong sambayanang Pilipino. Patuloy mong pinapatunayan na sa sipag, disiplina, at determinasyon, kayang makamit ang pangarap. Salamat sa inspirasyon na dala mo sa ating bansa. Tuloy-tuloy lang, Alex (This victory is not just yours, Alex, but a triumph for the entire Filipino nation. You continue to prove that with hard work, discipline, and determination, dreams can be achieved. Thank you for the inspiration you bring to our country. Keep going, Alex)!," Go said.

Eala’s victory capped an already breakout year. In March, she stormed into the Miami Open semifinals, knocking out former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She later debuted in the main draws of the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—where she made history as the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam singles match after stunning 14th seed Clara Tauson.

Now sitting at world No. 75, her ranking will climb even higher after Guadalajara. MLSA