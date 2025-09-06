Alex Eala eyes historic WTA title in Guadalajara 125 Open

ALEX Eala is one win away from history. The 20-year-old Filipina powered past American Kayla Day, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals of the Guadalajara 125 Open early Saturday, September 6, 2025, (Philippine time), booking a spot in the championship match and moving within reach of her maiden WTA title.

Eala shook off a slow start against Day, falling behind 0-2 in the opening set. But once she found her rhythm, she rattled off six straight games to seize control and never looked back. She built a 2-0 cushion in the second set, dropped two games, then steadied her ground strokes to pull away for good, wrapping up the match in just over an hour.

The victory sends Eala into her second WTA final, after a runner-up finish at the Eastbourne Open in June. Standing between her and a historic breakthrough is Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, ranked No. 134 in the world, who defeated Russia’s Maria Kozyreva, 6-3, 6-4, in the other semifinal. Udvardy, 26, also toppled fourth seed Francesca Jones earlier in the week and owns a 1-0 head-to-head edge over Eala, having beaten her in Portugal earlier this year.

For Eala, the run in Mexico caps a strong stretch of form. She entered Guadalajara as the No. 2 seed fresh from a career-best showing at the US Open, where she reached the second round. Along the way, she outclassed Arianne Hartono, Varvara Lepchenko, and Nicole Fossa Huergo to storm into the semifinals before dispatching Day.

On Sunday morning, September 7, 2025, (Philippine time), Eala will try to become the first Filipino ever to lift a WTA trophy.

Added to that, she brings with her more than skill; she brings pride.

Reflecting on her breakthrough at the US Open, Eala said:“I take so much pride in representing my country.”

That pride isn't just symbolic; it's driving her game.