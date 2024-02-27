Dcaa Meet 2024 all set to open at DCNHS grounds February 28

Come rain or shine, the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet 2024 gets underway on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, with the parade of unit delegations starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Davao City National High School (DCNHS) grounds.

In an interview at his office on Tuesday afternoon, February 27, Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City sports officer Deony Ferolino bared this to SunStar Davao.

"Dayon atong opening ugma. Unta OK lang ang weather, wala'y rain showers ug dili pud init. Our opening will proceed tomorrow. We hope for favorable weather, free from rain showers and not excessively hot)," he said.

Some 3,100 athletes in eight participating units will compete in elementary and secondary divisions.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte and DepEd regional director Allan Farnazo will be the guest speakers during the opening program.

DepEd Davao City division superintendent Reynante Solitario will spearhead the hoisting of the Dcaa banner while Palarong Pambansa 2023 arnis gold medalist Chrixselyn Familiar will be on hand for the oath of sportsmanship and amateurism.

Ferolino assured that all systems are in place for the Dcaa Meet 2024. said in the vernacular, "Security personnel from the city's security cluster will be deployed, and medical teams will be on standby at playing venues and the billeting quarters at City High."

Delegations from far-flung districts will be accommodated at the DCNHS.

He thanked the city government of Davao for allocating P1.6 million for the four delegations from public schools, covering delegates' meals, snacks, and part of their transportation.

"Hopefully, our Dcaa Meet 2024 will be successful," Ferolino added.

Meanwhile, the football competition kicks off on Wednesday morning, February 28, at the Davao City-UP Min Sports Complex oval, while the swimming competition is scheduled for March 3 and 4 at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.

Events entered are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, boxing, chess, dancesports, football, futsal, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu, and pencak silat.

Special education (Sped) events, such as bocce, goal ball, and athletics are also part of the games. MLSA