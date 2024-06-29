All set for Duaw Davao inter-barangay Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament

In the rapidly evolving landscape of online gaming, esports has made its mark in Davao City.

As part of the upcoming Duaw Davao Festival 2024 on June 30, the city government is launching the Inter-Barangay MLBB Tournament. This initiative aims to provide local players with a platform to compete in larger tournaments.

Krizzy Daugdaug, Esports MLBB consultant for Duaw Davao, emphasized that the tournament serves not only to foster competition but also to raise awareness about the intricacies of esports.

She highlighted the cognitive demands and teamwork involved, teaching effective communication and strategic development among players.

“We are not just conducting this tournament for the sake of tourism, for the sake of competition, but also to spread awareness on what are the things that we need to consider when it comes to esports,” she said.

With esports booming globally, Daugdaug sees this tournament as a stepping stone for local gamers aspiring to represent Davao City on a larger stage.

“Local and grassroots players here in Davao City po kay para puhon if in case naay national tournament kung kinsa man na mag champion we’ll endorse them to represent Davao City (We hope our grassroots players will someday compete nationally, with our champions proudly representing Davao City),” she said.

Prizes totaling ₱150,000 will be awarded, with the champion receiving ₱50,000, followed by ₱35,000 for the first runner-up, ₱25,000 for the second runner-up, ₱15,000 for the third runner-up, and ₱5,000 each for the fourth to seventh runners-up. Additionally, the most valuable player (MVP) will receive ₱5,000, and all winners will claim trophies and medals.

The tournament expects close to 1,000 teams if each of the city's 182 barangays sends five teams.

To ensure a healthy environment, health professionals have educated players on proper gaming practices, including nutritional advice against energy drinks due to potential health risks.

City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) Jennifer Romero credited Mayor Sebastian Duterte, an avid gamer, for advocating the tournament's inclusion in the Duaw Davao lineup.

She underscored the event's goal of promoting responsible gaming among youth.

"We want the kids to have a special event, especially for the gamers, that's why we include it in the list of events," she said.

SunStar Davao’s Duaw Davao Festival special coverage is in partnership with the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) and sponsored by Santos Land Development Corporation, Converge, and Alsons Development. RGL