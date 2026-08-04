All set for Indak-Indak showdown at new venue

PREPARATIONS for the first-ever staging of the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan grand showdown along the Davao Coastal Road have been completed, with organizers expressing confidence that the event is ready to proceed amid heightened security and logistical preparations for the 2026 Kadayawan Festival.

Speaking in an ambush interview during the send-off ceremony for security personnel at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) headquarters on Monday, August 3, City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) Officer-in-Charge Willenito Tormis Jr. said all necessary arrangements for the new venue have already been finalized.

“Sa karon ang atoang preparation for the grand showdown is all systems go na. Na-finalize na pud nato ang mga kinahanglan sa coastal road. Positive kaayo ta because grabe ang suporta sa mga nagkalahi-lahing departments ug security cluster,” he said.

Tormis said the city remains optimistic on the successful staging of the festival's flagship street dancing competition, citing the strong coordination among local government offices, security agencies, and partner organizations.

He added that the city did not impose a cap on the number of participating contingents. But, he revealed that several groups withdrew their participation due to financial constraints.

“Actually wala ta nag-limit but daghan pud nag-backout kay tungod sa lack of financial support,” he said.

Despite the withdrawals, the CTOO confirmed that 13 contingents will compete in this year's Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, composed of five entries in the school-based category and eight in the open category.

Representing the school-based division are Sta. Ana Performing Arts Guild of Sta. Ana National High School, Mana Performing Arts Ensemble of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School, Tribung Bago Gallerahanun Performing Arts Guild of Don Enrique Bustamante National High School, Lapu-Lapu Elementary School Performing Arts Company and Paalab Cultural Dance Group of Assumption College of Davao, and the San Roque Central Elementary School Dance Troupe.

Meanwhile, the open category features the Lumad Mainitnon Folkloric Group of Mainit, Surigao del Norte; Sindac Anib Performing Ensemble of Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; Balangay City High Performing Arts of Mati City, Davao Oriental; Nagadaya Dance Artist Ensemble of Pantukan, Davao de Oro; Ka'Aniyogan Performing Arts Guild of Tarragona, Davao Oriental; Hamungaway Performing Arts Group of Panay National High School in Sto. Niño, Cotabato; Alegria Dance Company of Sarangani Province; and Saug Kadagaya Dance Company of Asuncion, Davao del Norte.

The 2026 edition also marks a historic shift for the festival as the Indak-Indak grand showdown will be held for the first time along the Davao Coastal Road near Tulip Drive, departing from its long-standing venue at San Pedro Square. Officials earlier said the transfer aims to accommodate larger crowds and provide a wider performance area for contingents.

To further elevate the competition, the city government significantly increased the prize pool. The champion in the open category will receive P1.5 million, among the largest cash prizes offered in major Philippine festivals, while the winning school-based contingent will take home P1 million.

The city government has earmarked P68 million for the 2026 Kadayawan Festival, an increase from last year's P60 million, to support the staging of 26 festival events throughout the celebration.

To secure the festivities, around 19,000 integrated security and safety personnel have been deployed across Davao City. Of the total, 4,279 personnel are from the Davao City Police Office, with the remaining forces composed of military units, emergency responders, force multipliers, volunteers, and other partner agencies tasked with ensuring a safe and orderly celebration. DEF