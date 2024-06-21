All set for Tourismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar

ABOUT 15 food trucks and 80 art exhibits will delight Dabawenyos at the Davao Tourismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar, according to the event organizer.

The bazaar will be held at Rizal Park from June 27 to 30, starting at 10 am daily. It will feature approximately 10 to 15 food trucks, 80 art exhibits, and around 16 sculptures by local artists. This event is part of the week-long Duaw Davao celebration.

Toffy Ledesma, the event organizer, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO), that unlike other food bazaars like those during the Kadayawan Festival and Araw ng Davao, the Davao Tourismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar will focus on food trucks.

The food trucks will be stationed at Bolton Extension and behind the Rizal monument.

Ledesma expects between 500 to 800 visitors daily due to the presence of food trucks.

To prepare for unexpected rain, organizers will set up tents for attendees' convenience. Ledesma also noted that food truck partners can set up large umbrellas if needed.

The food bazaar will officially open at 3 pm on June 27, with the art exhibition starting the following day, June 28, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We will be curating elegant and very artistic concepts for the art exhibit diha sa atoang [at the] Rizal Park wherein we will be having 80 art exhibits, paintings from the local artists of Davao and also we will be showcasing 15 to 16 sculptures made by the local sculptors of Davao,” he said.

Duaw Davao, organized by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), features events from June 21 to June 30, including Davao Music Fest, Duaw Davao SportsFest, Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night, Duaw Davao Pride Parade, Hugyaw Davao Night of Fun & Colors, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay MLBB Tournament. RGP