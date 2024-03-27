"All systems go" in Davraa Meet 2024

An official from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has declared that preparations for the Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) 2024 are officially underway, affirming that they are "all systems go."

Angel Sumagaysay, head of PSSO, announced during the ISpeak media forum held at the new City Health Office (CHO) building on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024.

He assured that Oplan Davraa is ready to be implemented, with approximately 14,996 safety and security personnel set to be deployed for the event.

“This team consists of the Davao City Police Office, Task Force Davao, CSU, and our auxiliaries. The average daily deployment for Davraa is 1,871 personnel,” he said.

He also mentioned plans to station personnel at playing venues and assign staff to the University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Mindanao) sports complex for the opening and closing ceremonies. Additionally, about 16 personnel per school where delegates will be accommodated will be deployed.

Mikey Aportadera, the officer-in-charge of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO), said they are closely monitoring all game venues for Davraa, expecting around 7,000 delegates from across the Davao Region.

The event is scheduled for April 1-7, 2024, and will be spread across 24 playing venues, including the DC-UP Mindanao Sports Complex, University of Mindanao-Matina Campus, Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, and others such as University of Immaculate Conception-Bajada Campus, San Pedro College-Ulas Campus, Davao del Norte Sports Complex, Rizal Memorial Colleges-Petron Gas Arena, Mac Basketball Gym, Holy Cross of Davao College, Precious International School, Philippine Science High School, Gaisano Mall of Toril, Davao City Recreation Center, St. Peter’s College of Toril, St. John II of Davao, Davao City Special National High School-(SPED Bangkal), Davao City National High School, Davao Chong Hua High School, Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School, Barangay Calinan Gym, Barangay Mintal Gym, and GSIS tennis courts.

Aportadera emphasized the importance of proper hydration, particularly due to the city's rising heat index, collaborating with the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on managing heat-related issues during the event.

Meanwhile, Department of Education (DepEd)-Davao City division superintendent Reynante Solitario said that the delegates will be accommodated in 11 selected schools, chosen for their previous experience hosting Davraa events and proximity to playing venues. These schools have undergone repairs and preparation to ensure comfortable accommodations for the delegates, including safe drinking water provided by the Davao City Water District (DCWD).

Solitario highlighted the strategic selection of schools to ease travel for delegates to the playing venues and ensure a smooth experience during the event.

SunStar Davao's special coverage of the Davraa Meet 2024 is in partnership with the Public Affairs Unit of the Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region and the City Government of Davao. RGP