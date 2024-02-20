Alleged abduction of 2-week-old probed

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO), through the San Pedro Police Station, is currently investigating the reported abduction of a two-week-old baby boy by an unidentified woman in the city.

Police Major Marvin Hugos, the commander of San Pedro Police Station, is looking into the incident that occurred at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Centennial Park in San Pedro Street, Davao City.

According to the police, Jessa Mar Cumbalay, a 26-year-old resident from New Lagog, Barangay Marilog, Marilog District, was at the park with her baby.

She approached an unknown woman and asked if she could briefly leave her baby to buy water.

Upon her return, Cumbalay discovered that the woman, described as thin, wearing shorts, and carrying a sling bag, had disappeared.

As of press time, the police have not released an official report on the incident. JPC