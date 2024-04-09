Alleged abduction of minor fake news

In a statement posted by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) last April 7, the police office claimed that the incident was fake news based on the investigation conducted by the Ecoland Police Station (PS15).

“A deeper investigation with the assistance of the complainant's family, affirmed that the young lady was not abducted or kidnapped by anyone. Davao City Police Office urges the public to refrain from sharing the said video, which has become viral on social media, as the involved young lady is a minor who requires protection not only from her family but also from the community,” the statement said.

DCPO later described it as a serious crime that caused hysteria in the public.

“Allegation of abduction is a serious crime that jeopardizes the safety and security of our city. Therefore, this office once again calls upon every Dabawenyo to join us in the fight against all forms of criminality or fake news. Let's protect our beloved city for our families and for the next generation,” it maintained.

The Valencia City Police Office has also confirmed that the victim was just creating a scenario after she was not met by her supposed love date in Davao City.

“Apan sa lyang pag-abot, wala kini siya gikita. Nag desisyon ang maong bata nga mu uli nalang apan wala na siyay pamilite maong naghimo siyag scenario nga gi kidnap siya ug puti nga Van,” the Valencia City Police Office stated in its post.

(But when she reached her destination, she was not met with her supposed lover. [So] The lady decided to return, but since she had no money for fare she created a scenario where she was allegedly kidnapped by a white van), the post stated. DEF