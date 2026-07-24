Alleged bullied child dies of brain injury

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that initial findings on the death of an 8-year-old child, allegedly linked to bullying, indicate brain failure and brain injury.

PMaj. Marc Hedssel Culaste, station commander of the Sta. Ana Police Station, said during a press briefing on July 23, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel that authorities are still awaiting the full medical report, including ultrasound results, after the child reportedly complained of stomach pain.

Culaste added that allegations that the child was elbowed, punched, and kicked are still under investigation.

He said that they confirmed that only two eight-year-old children were involved in the alleged altercation and that rumors about three children being involved were not confirmed. He said that the child involved in the incident confirmed that they had an altercation and that the child hit the victim on the head with a notebook.

"Nag-conduct po kami ngayon ng swift and thorough investigation sa matter, hindi po muna kami magbibigay ng premature conclusion as to this matter. Hihintayin po natin makuha ang mga supporting documents and evidence as to ano po talaga ang cause of death ng bata," he said.

(We are currently conducting a swift and thorough investigation into this matter. At this time, we will not make any premature conclusions. We will wait until we have obtained the supporting documents and evidence to determine the actual cause of the child's death)

Culaste shared that the alleged bullying occurred on July 17, wherein the child was hit on the head with a notebook by a fellow student. On the same day at 5 p.m., the child complained to their parent of a headache and stomach pain. The parent then opted to consult a hilot in Davao City and then another one in Nabunturan on July 19.

Since the child still complained of a headache and stomach pain, the parent then brought the child to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) on July 21, but the child died on the same day.

Following the child's death, the parent went to the Sta. Ana Police Station on July 22, 2026, to report that their child had died due to bullying.

Culaste said that they are also looking into whether the two sessions of hilot may have worsened the child's condition. He said that adults are only advised to have a massage once a month, while the child had undergone two sessions within a span of three days.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) spokesperson PMaj. Catherine Dela Rey said that cases of bullying resulting in violence are alarming since bullying used to be only verbal but has now escalated into physical violence.

She said that their office is working on raising awareness that children should not be afraid to tell the truth and report incidents to their teachers or guidance counselors, especially when they are being bullied. She also encouraged those who witness bullying to report it to a teacher, a nearby adult, or the authorities.

"Ang pinaka prevention is to tell your parents, your friends, your teachers nga naay naga bully sa inyuha bisag nga verbal pa tu arun dili na muabot nga physical (The best way to prevent it is to tell your parents, your friends, or your teachers if someone is bullying you, even if it's only verbal, so it doesn't escalate into physical bullying)," she said.

On the strengthened police presence in schools following the increase in cases of violence related to bullying, Dela Rey said that police personnel and police auxiliaries can only conduct patrols outside school premises.

The incident allegedly took place on July 17, 2026, inside a public elementary school in Agdao.

Initial accounts circulating on social media claimed that three male classmates assaulted the child during school hours.

According to the family's account, the child complained of severe head pain after returning home and was immediately rushed to SPMC for treatment. Medical examinations, including a CT scan, allegedly revealed a blood clot in the brain and a ruptured blood vessel. The child later died while receiving medical care.

In an exclusive radio interview earlier this week with the victim's grandmother, Jovi Donaire, said her granddaughter was still able to recount to the family what had happened before her condition worsened.

“Gisulti man pud niya kung unsay nahitabo sa iyaha. Nag-reklamo siya sa iyang mama nga sakit daw ang iyang ulo ug sakit ang iyang tiyan (She also told her what happened to her. She complained to her mother that her head and stomach were hurting),” Donaire said.

In an earlier statement prior to the press conference, the DCPO said investigators are coordinating with school officials, education authorities, and other concerned government agencies to establish a complete timeline of events and determine what transpired inside the school.

Authorities said investigators are collecting witness statements, reviewing available evidence, and coordinating with relevant offices to ensure that the investigation is comprehensive and objective.

Davao City Police Director Col. Peter Bauzon Madria assured the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this painful time. We assure the public that the Davao City Police Office will conduct a thorough, relentless, and completely impartial investigation to uncover the truth and ensure the case is handled strictly in accordance with the law," Madria said.

The police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or making premature conclusions while the investigation remains ongoing.

"The DCPO respectfully appeals to the public and media to avoid speculative statements or unverified claims on social media to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation and respect the privacy of the grieving family," the statement added.

The alleged incident has sparked renewed discussions on bullying prevention and campus safety after social media posts claimed the child had been repeatedly bullied before the confrontation.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has existing policies requiring schools to promptly address bullying complaints through the implementation of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627) and its corresponding guidelines. The law requires both public and private elementary and secondary schools to adopt child protection and anti-bullying policies and establish procedures for reporting and investigating incidents involving learners.

As of press time, DepEd-Davao Region had yet to issue an official update on the case or provide details on any administrative investigation being conducted by education authorities. RGP, DEF