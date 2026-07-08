Alleged wildlife trafficker nabbed, 2 hornbills rescued in Gensan

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Soccsksargen (DENR-Soccsksargen), in coordination with police authorities, rescued two endangered hornbills and arrested a suspected wildlife trafficker during a joint anti-illegal wildlife trade operation in General Santos City on Monday, July 6, 2026.

The buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Calumpang resulted in the apprehension of a 32-year-old woman allegedly involved in the illegal sale of protected wildlife species, underscoring the government's continuing campaign against wildlife trafficking in Mindanao.

According to the DENR-Soccsksargen Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in General Santos City, the operation was spearheaded by the General Santos City Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), with support from personnel of Police Station 10 of the General Santos City Police Office.

Authorities identified the suspect only by her alias, "Aimae," a single, unemployed resident of Purok 4B, Barangay Bula, General Santos City.

Recovered during the operation were two Southern Rufous Hornbills (Sn: Buceros mindanensis), an endemic bird species found only in the Philippines and protected under national wildlife conservation laws because of its vulnerable status and declining population.

The birds were immediately confiscated after authorities confirmed that they had no legal documentation authorizing their possession or transport.

The suspect is facing charges for violating Section 27 of Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The inclusion of the Cybercrime Prevention Act indicates that investigators believe online platforms or electronic communication may have been used in facilitating the alleged illegal wildlife transaction.

"Upon verification, the confiscated wildlife species were found to be undocumented. The hornbills were immediately turned over to DENR–Cenro GenSan for proper documentation and safekeeping," the agency said.

The rescued hornbills are now under the custody of DENR-Cenro General Santos City, where wildlife personnel will conduct health assessments and provide the necessary care while determining whether the birds are fit for eventual release back into their natural habitat.

The Southern Rufous Hornbill, locally known in some areas as the Mindanao hornbill, is one of the country's important forest bird species. It serves as a natural seed disperser, helping regenerate forests by spreading the seeds of native trees across vast areas.

Environmental experts consider hornbills as "forest gardeners" because of the crucial ecological role they play in maintaining healthy forest ecosystems.

Despite legal protection, hornbills continue to face threats from habitat destruction, deforestation, and illegal wildlife trafficking. Many are captured for the exotic pet trade or sold to wildlife collectors, contributing to the decline of their populations in the wild.

Under Republic Act No. 9147, the collection, possession, transport, sale, purchase, and trading of protected wildlife species without the necessary permits are prohibited and punishable by law. Depending on the circumstances and the conservation status of the species involved, violators may face imprisonment, substantial fines, or both.

DENR-Cenro General Santos City reiterated its appeal to the public to refrain from engaging in the illegal collection, possession, transport, and trade of wildlife species, emphasizing that the protection of biodiversity is a shared responsibility among government agencies, communities, and the public.

The agency also urged citizens to immediately report suspected cases of illegal wildlife hunting, collection, transport, or online trading to DENR offices or law enforcement authorities to help strengthen conservation efforts and curb wildlife crimes. DEF