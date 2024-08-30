AllYouNeedToKnow about realme 13 Pro+ 5G

AI Audio Zoom

By utilizing beamforming algorithms and AI noise reduction technology, it achieves the capability of directional audio capture: By zooming in on the audio source, it can selectively enhance the sound, similar to capturing distant subjects in telephoto photography.

Focusing on capturing the sound that users want to record, it will not be muffled, distorted or too far away to be recorded. Enhance the video recording experience: follow the zoom in the video recording and synchronize the zoom sound for consistent visual and auditory sensation.

AI Group Photo Enhance

A group photo, let’s say of four or more people, taken with the main camera or ultra wide-angle can have clear facial details even for those located on the edge or in the back row.

Monet-inspired Design

Created by realme & MFA (Museum of Fine Arts Boston), this phone is inspired by Monet’s paintings of Haystacks and Water Lilies that depicted fleeting light and scenes of the subject at different times of the day and in passing seasons. Two of his most iconic works were the inspiration for the overall design of the phone.

Using ‘Miracle Shining Glass’ with millions of shimmering particles brushed onto the high-gloss AG Glass - Monet Gold evokes the image of golden haystacks under sunlight and blooming purple water lilies in a pond.

Emerald Green complements the two other colors with its Premium Vegan Leather back which is made using silicon, has a silky feel, is dirt resistant, and feels premium.

The Sunrise Halo on the camera module was produced with a CNC Process that produced 436 Metal Lines around the entire module

Thickness of each variant is at 8.23mm (Monet Gold), then 8.41mm (Emerald Green) even with a 5200mAh Battery.

Weight is at 190 grams (Monet Gold), and 185.5 grams (Emerald Green)

120x SuperZoom (Sony LYT600 Periscope Camera)

A high level camera sensor under the Sony Lytia line. Has high resolution at 50MP, with a Sensor Size of 1/1.95” to capture more light and produce clearer photos, Aperture of f/2.65, 73mm Equivalent Focal Length, and is paired with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for more stable captures and less blurry photos.

Has 3x Optical Zoom and supports up to 6x In-Sensor Zoom; Portrait Mode is set to a focal length of 80mm.

Also supports 120x SuperZoom in its default Photo Mode, Street Mode, and Night Mode. Using the Sony LYT600 Sensor on the device’s periscope camera allows for clearer shots versus competitors that use those with smaller sensor sizes, which allows users to use “Moon Mode 2.0” (when set to 10x Zoom and above) to capture photos of the moon in the foreground without losing details of night scenes and other surrounding elements.

120Hz Curved OLED Display (ArmorShell Protection)

The display size is 6.7” that has an OLED display panel. It’s Screen-to-Body Ratio is at 93%; FHD+ Resolution at 2412x1080; Contrast Ratio of 5,000,000:1; 1.07 Billion Colors; 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut; 120Hz Refresh Rate; 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate with up to 2000Hz Instantaneous Touch Sampling Rate; with ArmorShell Protection (Armor Shield Glass; Corning® Gorilla Glass 7i).

80W SUPERVOOC Charge & 5200mAh Massive Battery

This can charges the device from 0% to 19% in 5 Minutes; to 50% in 19 Minutes, and to 100% in 49 minutes.

The battery lasts at up to 413.58 hours of standby, 37.6 hours of calls, 18.67 hours for YouTube, 73.47 hours for music, 20.1 hours of Twitter (X), 21.74 hours of WhatsApp, 7.23 hours of FPS Gaming (Free Fire), and 8.88 hours of MOBA Gaming (MLBB).

The battery was given a 4-Year Battery Health Guarantee by realme Lab given its structure (and pairing with Smart Charging functions in realme UI)

Has realme’s 38 Safety Protections, Intelligent Five-Core Chip Protection, AI Smart Charging Functions (Such as Automatic Charging Current Adjustment & Extreme Cold Mode 2.0). The charging adapter is also compatible to slower charging rates for safety & security

How much?

realme 13 Pro+ 5G comes in two variants: realme 13 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB) priced at P28,999 and realme 13 Pro+ 5G (12GB+512GB) priced at P31,999.

Another variant available is the realme 13 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) which is priced at P24,999.

These are available on all realme physical stores nationwide and realme TikTok Shop.

Given its outstanding features and upgrades, therealme 13 Pro+ 5G definitely elevates its users’ smartphone experience. PR