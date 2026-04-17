‘Almendras Gym’ temporarily closed for repair, rehab

THE City Economic Enterprise (CEE) said that the temporary closure of the Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC), formerly known as the Almendras Gym, is to make way for the structure’s repair and rehabilitation.

Maximo Macalipes, officer-in-charge of CEE, said that the temporary closure is scheduled from April 20 to May 2, 2026, and that they would repair the basketball flooring, painting on the side, bleachers, comfort rooms, lights, and some of the posts. He said that although the repairs are minimal, there is a need to temporarily close the area to make way for the rehabilitation works.

On concerns regarding the activities done at the gym and the city’s income, Macalipes said that they had already planned ahead and had informed those who use the gym, citing that during the repair works, they would not be accepting activities to be held in the area.

“To give way para mas magwapo gihapon kay naa man gyud problema sa bleachers and flooring after sa extensive na paggamit natu (To give way so it can be improved, since there are already issues with the bleachers and flooring after extensive use),” he told SunStar Davao on April 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, for those who have activities and are in need of a bigger venue, Macalipes said that the Agdao Function Hall, above the Agdao Public Market, is available for reservations. He said that the area could be used as an alternative to DCRC since the center is still undergoing rehabilitation. Those who want reservations can coordinate with the market supervisor of the Agdao Public Market.

Macalipes said that it has been a long time since the DCRC has undergone rehabilitation and that their office is grateful that they were able to get funding from the General Fund in 2025 worth P13,981,516.77.

He expressed that through the rehabilitation, future sporting events and other occasions in the city would be provided with a better experience when they use the DCRC.

Earlier, the City Government of Davao announced the temporary closure of the DCRC for retention and repair works. They asked for understanding from the public as they make the structure better to serve the public. RGP