Alpha Southeast Asia recognizes SM's governance, sustainability leadership

PASAY CITY — SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, was recognized by Hong Kong-based investment publication Alpha Southeast Asia for its corporate governance and sustainability reporting, reflecting the confidence of investors and analysts in how the company is managed and how it reports its performance.

In the publication's 16th Annual Poll of Southeast Asia's Top Companies, SM Investments was named the Philippines' Best in Strategic CSR & ESG Reporting. The company also ranked among the Top Five Philippine companies for Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance and Best Senior Management in Investor Relations Support.

"Recognition like this matters because it reflects the confidence of investors and analysts," said SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio. "Good corporate governance is about making sound decisions, being transparent about our performance, and creating long-term value. Sustainability is a very important part of how we do that."

“These awards point to a company that not only communicates sustainability priorities clearly, but also pairs that with visible leadership engagement and sound governance discipline,” said Siddiq Bazarwala, Publisher, Alpha Southeast Asia.

For SM Investments, sustainability is part of good governance. It helps guide decisions, strengthen accountability, and support the company's long-term growth while creating value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

SM Investments Executive Vice President for Treasury, Finance and Planning Erwin G. Pato was also named as the Best CFO in the Philippines.

The annual poll gathered responses from more than 580 investors and analysts across Southeast Asia, the United States, and Europe, including fund managers, institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, private banks, and buy- and sell-side analysts.

Alpha Southeast Asia's annual poll is one of the region's leading perception-based surveys, recognizing listed companies for excellence in financial management, corporate governance, strategic CSR and ESG reporting, and investor relations.

More than 3,000 qualified market participants were invited to participate in the survey, which was conducted from January to April 2026. PR