Alsons Dev brings community voices at Davao Design Week 2026

DAVAO Design Week 2026 brought together students, educators, creatives, design professionals, government representatives, and community leaders at La Herencia Davao from October 8 to 10 to explore participatory design, an approach that involves people in the design process to help address local challenges, improve everyday experiences, and shape more responsive places and systems.

Held under the theme “DESIGNDUMP: From The People,” the inaugural event was presented by Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), SKS Interiors, Inc., and La Herencia Davao in conjunction with the Department of Trade and Industry’s Design Week Philippines. It featured panel discussions with more than 30 speakers, workshops, performances, and interactive activities that encouraged participants to share perspectives and engage with issues affecting everyday life.

One of the ways the event put participatory design into practice was through the Puhon Visioning Workshop, organized by Placemaking Davao. It invited Dabawenyos of different ages and backgrounds, including children, to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations for public spaces, infrastructure, and community life in Davao as the city approaches its 100th year.

For Alsons Dev, a Davao-based real estate developer with more than 60 years of experience in the industry, participatory design means putting people at the center of the development process. Vice President and General Manager Jolla A. Soriaga shared this perspective in her keynote address during Davao Design Week’s opening program.

“As developers, we do more than create structures. We shape the places where people live, work, and interact, so good design must go beyond aesthetics and efficiency to respond to people’s needs. This calls for malasakit: understanding the people and places we serve and designing with genuine care for both. This community-centric approach guides our work at Alsons Dev,” Soriaga said.

Davao Design Week’s call to action, “Life is Better When We Design Together,” underscored that shaping better communities takes collective effort, combining professional expertise with the ideas, experiences, and aspirations of the people who live in them.

Through its participation in Davao Design Week, Alsons Dev reinforces its people-centered approach to planning and development, reflecting its commitment to building communities of lasting value and enhancing quality of life across generations. PR