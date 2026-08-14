Alsons Dev brings new energy to Aldevinco site as redevelopment progresses

ALSONS Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) continues to advance the redevelopment of the former Aldevinco Shopping Center site in downtown Davao, gradually activating the property through initial lifestyle components that bring new energy to the area.

One of these developments is Roxas Food Trucks, a curated open-air food destination along Roxas Avenue and CM Recto St. Since its opening in March 2026, it has grown into a vibrant dining stop, offering a rotating mix of local food concepts in a casual and accessible setting for both Dabawenyos and visitors.