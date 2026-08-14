Alsons Dev brings new energy to Aldevinco site as redevelopment progresses

ALSONS Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) continues to advance the redevelopment of the former Aldevinco Shopping Center site in downtown Davao, gradually activating the property through initial lifestyle components that bring new energy to the area.
One of these developments is Roxas Food Trucks, a curated open-air food destination along Roxas Avenue and CM Recto St. Since its opening in March 2026, it has grown into a vibrant dining stop, offering a rotating mix of local food concepts in a casual and accessible setting for both Dabawenyos and visitors.
The site currently features eleven (11) food trucks, which include OMG Lechon, Bean Express, 495 Kitchen, Fruity Cream, Kusina Dabaw, Tickled Cup, Ice Giants, Liempo Q, Flynn’s Halo-Halo, Panaderya by Pinamana, and Thai Coco Haus. Additional food concepts are set to open in the coming months. Once fully rolled out, the site will host a total of nineteen (19) food trucks, further expanding its range of dining options.
Complementing the Roxas Food Trucks is a paid parking facility that provides added convenience for customers and visitors. It also helps ease parking demand in the surrounding area, improving overall accessibility as activity in the downtown district grows.
Roxas Food Trucks serves as the first-phase activation of a broader redevelopment of the site. The long-term plan is to transform the former Aldevinco property into a vibrant urban destination that integrates lifestyle, commercial, and public spaces, supporting a more dynamic and pedestrian-friendly downtown environment.
Further updates on the redevelopment will be shared as the project progresses. For the latest updates, follow PR