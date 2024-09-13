Alsons Dev honored for Real Estate Excellence with 4 PropertyGuru Awards

DAVAO’s premier property developer, Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), proudly announces its win of two major titles and two Highly Commended awards at the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards held on September 6, 2024 at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, Taguig City.

Narra Park Residences was named the Winner for Best Housing Development (Metro Davao), while Narra Park Residences Avia took home the title for Best Housing Development (Mindanao). Additionally, Northtown Residences received a Highly Commended distinction for Best Subdivision Development, and Avia Estate was Highly Commended in the Best Mixed-use Development category.

These recognitions, awarded by the prestigious real estate award-giving body PropertyGuru Philippines in partnership with global brand Kohler, highlight the company’s ability to excel across a diverse range of real estate developments while maintaining high standards of excellence.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the esteemed PropertyGuru Philippines. These accolades are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, consistently striving to deliver exceptional communities,” said Miguel A. Dominguez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alsons Dev.

A look at the winning developments

With over 60 years of experience in Davao City, Alsons Dev has established itself as the city's premier residential real estate developer. Through the recent expansion of its offerings to include mid-cost housing under its Nurtura Land & Home brand, Alsons Dev is able to serve a broader market. This move has proven successful with the twin wins of its housing projects.

Narra Park Residences, adjudged the Best Housing Development (Metro Davao) for two years in a row, offers Modern Asian-inspired homes that harmonize with expansive parks and family-friendly amenities designed to enhance the residents' quality of life.

Narra Park Residences Avia, which won Best Housing Development (Mindanao), offers the same award-winning features to families in the SOCCSKSARGEN Region. Located in Alabel, Sarangani, it is nestled within Avia Estate, a mixed-use development that integrates prime residential communities, first-class leisure amenities, wide retail and commercial offerings, reputable educational institutions, and government support facilities in one address. Being the first township in the SOX region, Avia Estate was Highly Commended in the Best Mixed-use Development category.

Meanwhile, Northtown Residences was once again Highly Commended as the Best Subdivision Development for two consecutive years. Located within Northtown, Alsons Dev's premier suburban township, this upscale residential community is part of a master-planned development that seamlessly integrates residential and commercial spaces.

Continuing the commitment to excellence

Alsons Dev’s multiple wins reinforce the company’s leadership in Mindanao’s real estate sector and its vision of sustainable, people-centric developments. As the company moves forward, it remains focused on driving future innovations that will continue to uplift the standard of living in Mindanao.

“Our goal has always been to create lasting communities that respond to the evolving needs of the market,” Dominguez added. “These awards are a clear validation of our efforts, and we will use this momentum to further push the boundaries of what we can achieve in the real estate industry.”

For more information about Alsons Dev and its projects, visit https://alsonsdev.com/.