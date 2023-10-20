Alsons Dev recognized for exemplary housing and mixed-use projects in Davao

These four accolades underscore Alsons Dev’s enduring commitment to providing Mindanaoans with thriving communities and quality living. Their projects have garnered recognition on a national and regional scale, attesting to their exceptional quality and positioning Alsons Dev as a standout force in the local real estate landscape.

“We want to lead the region’s progress by developing places that Mindanaoans can call home. More than just building houses, we want to build secure, nurturing environments where everyone is cared for and is allowed to pursue their passions and dreams”, said Miguel Dominguez, Director, Alsons Dev.

Narra Park Residences, a project under Alsons Dev’s Nurtura Land and Home brand, is a community of expertly constructed, high-quality homes inspired by modern Asian design. With its expansive parks, the development fosters a place where families can thrive in a lush and healthy environment with an array of leisure amenities and 24/7 security.

Northtown, a project under Alsons Properties, redefines suburban living by integrating the charm of the countryside with the conveniences and vitality of the city in one master-planned township development. It has Northtown Residences which offers open lots in a prime residential community, and Northtown Center, which features a balanced mix of retail, commercial, residential, and institutional components.

For over six decades, Alsons Dev has shaped the Davao Region’s landscape, developing over 600 hectares of land and leaving a mark on the region’s growth. As one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry, its legacy continues, with plans to expand its operations beyond Davao and serve even more Mindanaoans in the years ahead. PR