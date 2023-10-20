Alsons Dev recognized for exemplary housing and mixed-use projects in Davao

Manila, Philippines – Alsons Dev continues to live up to its name of being Davao's premier property developer after its first township project and two residential developments secured accolades that showcase the company's commitment to building exceptional communities. With Northtown, Northtown Residences, and Narra Park Residences Davao winning awards from the country’s leading real estate marketplaces, it was indeed a momentous occasion after another for the real estate developer.
Last September 21, The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi bestowed the titles of Highly Commended for Best Affordable House and Best Mixed-Use Development in Visayas and Mindanao for Narra Park Residences and Northtown, respectively. The Outlook by Lamudi, inaugurated in 2017, assembles the most renowned professionals in local real estate, celebrating excellence through meticulous judging and the input of 10,000 active property seekers annually.
The following day, the 11th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2023 recognized Alsons Dev with the esteemed award for Best Housing Development in Metro Davao for Narra Park Residences, and Highly Commended title for Best Sub Division Development for Northtown Residences. Property Guru Philippines’ Property Awards, a milestone event in the real estate industry since its inception in 2005, gathers key decision-makers and celebrates the most outstanding projects and developers across Asia.
These four accolades underscore Alsons Dev’s enduring commitment to providing Mindanaoans with thriving communities and quality living. Their projects have garnered recognition on a national and regional scale, attesting to their exceptional quality and positioning Alsons Dev as a standout force in the local real estate landscape.
“We want to lead the region’s progress by developing places that Mindanaoans can call home. More than just building houses, we want to build secure, nurturing environments where everyone is cared for and is allowed to pursue their passions and dreams”, said Miguel Dominguez, Director, Alsons Dev.
Narra Park Residences, a project under Alsons Dev’s Nurtura Land and Home brand, is a community of expertly constructed, high-quality homes inspired by modern Asian design. With its expansive parks, the development fosters a place where families can thrive in a lush and healthy environment with an array of leisure amenities and 24/7 security.
Northtown, a project under Alsons Properties, redefines suburban living by integrating the charm of the countryside with the conveniences and vitality of the city in one master-planned township development. It has Northtown Residences which offers open lots in a prime residential community, and Northtown Center, which features a balanced mix of retail, commercial, residential, and institutional components.
For over six decades, Alsons Dev has shaped the Davao Region’s landscape, developing over 600 hectares of land and leaving a mark on the region’s growth. As one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry, its legacy continues, with plans to expand its operations beyond Davao and serve even more Mindanaoans in the years ahead. PR