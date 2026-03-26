Alsons, DoubleDragon launch Mindanao’s First CentralHub

ALSONS Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), in partnership with DoubleDragon Properties Corporation (DoubleDragon) through its industrial leasing subsidiary, CentralHub Industrial Centers Inc., broke ground on CentralHub Davao on March 5, 2026, in Barangay Lasang, Davao City. This milestone marks the start of construction of the first CentralHub in Mindanao, a 6.2-hectare industrial warehouse complex that will support the region’s growing logistics and distribution needs.

Once completed, CentralHub Davao will feature a projected leasable space of 40,392 sqm, designed to support a range of uses including warehousing, cold storage, commissaries, light manufacturing, and other related services. Strategically located along the Pan-Philippine Highway near the Lasang Public Market, the site provides convenient access to key logistics gateways such as Sasa Port, Davao International Container Terminal Inc., and Francisco Bangoy International Airport, enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods across Mindanao.

Alsons Dev President and CEO Miguel A. Dominguez highlighted that CentralHub Davao reflects the shared commitment of Alsons Dev and DoubleDragon to delivering infrastructure that supports economic growth in Mindanao. The project builds on the companies’ previous collaboration on CityMall Northtown within Alsons Dev’s Northtown township in Cabantian.

With an estimated total project value of ₱1.2 billion, CentralHub Davao is expected to meet the increasing demand for modern industrial facilities across Mindanao, supporting the region’s manufacturing, export, and distribution sectors. Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo S. Duterte II highlighted its potential to create jobs, improve business efficiency, and reinforce the city’s role as a regional economic hub.

CentralHub Davao underscores Alsons Dev’s commitment to driving Mindanao’s growth through strategic developments that support businesses and strengthen the region’s investment profile. Through projects like this, the company is reinforcing its vision of building communities and opportunities across Davao City and Mindanao. PR