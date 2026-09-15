Alsons Power expands in Cebu

ALSONS Power Group is strengthening its presence in Cebu’s retail electricity market with the addition of Japanese-affiliated Makoto Metal Technology Inc. (MMTI) to its growing customer portfolio.

Alsons Power Supply Corporation (APSC) has secured a retail electricity supply agreement with MEPZ II in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The agreement marks another step in APSC’s expansion beyond Mindanao and strengthens its growing presence among commercial and industrial customers in the Visayas.

“For a manufacturing company like Makoto Metal Technology, Inc., having a reliable, competitively priced, and flexible electricity supply is essential to sustaining our operations and supporting our continued growth. We see Alsons Power as a trusted partner that understands the unique requirements of the manufacturing industry and can provide the reliability, flexibility, and support we need as we expand our operations,” said Jon Romulo A. Montances, MMTI admin and support manager.

Under the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework, qualified electricity consumers such as MMTI can choose their electricity supplier based on factors including pricing, service reliability, and supply arrangements.

“The competitive offer was an important factor in our decision. What ultimately gave us confidence in APSC, however, was their ability to clearly explain why we were experiencing the challenges we have with our incumbent supplier and provide a solution that could significantly improve our electricity costs moving forward,” Montances said.

MMTI manufactures precision metal components, die-cast parts, and optical products and provides assembly services for various industries.

The partnership strengthens APSC’s presence in Cebu, one of the country’s major manufacturing and commercial centers, as it continues to offer businesses competitive and customized electricity supply options.

“Cebu is an important market for us, particularly with its strong base of manufacturing and commercial customers. Partnering with MMTI is an important step in expanding Alsons Power’s presence in the Visayas and bringing our energy solutions to more businesses across the country,” Alsons Power Chief Executive Officer Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara said.

The MMTI agreement comes as APSC continues to expand its portfolio of contestable customers. The company currently serves nine contestable customers and sources electricity from various power facilities across the country.

The growing customer base reflects increasing demand from commercial and industrial consumers for electricity supply arrangements that offer competitive rates, reliable service, and solutions tailored to their operational needs.

APSC is the retail electricity supply arm of Alsons Power Group, serving commercial and industrial customers in the contestable electricity market. Alsons Power is the power generation business of the Alcantara Group. PR