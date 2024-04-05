Alsons Power subsidiary named Tax Leader in Gensan, Sarangani

Sarangani Energy Corporation, an Alsons Power Group subsidiary, was honored by the Bu-reau of Internal Revenue, Revenue District Office 110 – General Santos City (BIR RDO-110) as the Top Corporate Income Taxpayer for 2023, alongside being recognized as the Top Value Added Tax (VAT) Taxpayer and Top Withholding Tax Agent.

The jurisdiction of BIR RDO-110 extends over both the barangays of General Santos City and the entirety of Sarangani Province.

Situated in the Kamanga Agro Industrial Economic Zone in Maasim, Sarangani Province, the 210-megawatt (MW) Sarangani Energy plant still remains the single largest power investment in Sarangani Province and the entire region 12.

The Sarangani Energy facility presently powers around four million residents spanning Saran-gani Province, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Dapitan, Dipolog, Pagadian, Digos, Samal, Butuan, Koronadal, Kidapawan, and other key areas of Mindanao.

In 2023, the local government of Maasim recognized Sarangani Energy Corporation as the top business taxpayer of the town with over P61.4 million remittance, reflective of the 2% special income tax on the plant’s gross income, as provided in the Philippine Ecozone Law (Republic Act 7916).

These accolades underscore Sarangani Energy Corporation’s adherence to tax regulations, commitment to fiscal responsibility, and significant contribution to the economic growth of the local community. PR