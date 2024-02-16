Alvarez won’t drop drive on Mindanao secession

DESPITE mixed opinions on the idea of Mindanao seceding from the Philippines, former House Speaker and current Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon "Bebot" Alvarez is not giving up on his advocacy.

"I pick up the stick and I'm determined to run up to the finish line and finish the rest,” Alvarez told SunStar Davao in an ambush interview during the National Day Reception and 64th Birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday evening, February 15, 2024, at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City.

Alvarez said that pushing for the "Mindanao independence" has been his advocacy, which he said is part of his "bucket list."

The lawmaker, who was also an advocate for federalism, said that the type of government, advocated by former president Rodrigo Duterte was rejected by the people in Manila which resulted in it not being pushed during the Duterte administration.

Alvarez, on the other hand, said that the secession would still have a "federal" type of system, but this time as a separate state.

He admitted that he was surprised when Duterte made the announcement of the latter's plans to revive the Mindanao initiative.

The former president, in a press conference on January 30, said he wants to "regroup" the Mindanao leaders to be led by Alvarez to push for the Mindanao initiative.

"Wa gani ko kahibalo (I wasn’t aware) that PRRD [Duterte] would announce the Mindanao initiative that night," Alvarez said. "I was taken aback, but nonetheless, I took the challenge," he added.

The former House leader said that the idea had led to various reactions. But he said that the majority of the Mindanawons are supportive of the idea.

"As a Mindanawon, I'm familiar with the feelings of a Mindanawon. Kung ang mga tawo ang ato pangutan-on (If they are going to ask the people), I think it has a positive feeling," he said.

Alvarez understood the hesitation of some leaders, including those from Mindanao, and that he "respects their position."

"Of course, kining mga (on the side of) congressmen and legislators, I understand where they're coming from. Syempre, mahadlok sila na ma-cancel ug mainitan ilang projects (Of course, they have hesitations because their projects would be derailed or canceled),” he said.

The former House Speaker said that the initiative won’t go through any hearing in Congress but will go straight to the grassroots level.

"Muadto ta diretso sa mga tawo, and kana sila dili man na sila controlled sa mga leaders (We will go directly to the people since they are not controlled by their leaders)," he said, emphasizing the need to make the public aware of the movement.

The movement will also be pushing for dialogue with the community.

"After explaining to the people our cause, then waiting time, we will wait for the right time," he said.

While he said the plan of secession would not be bloody, it is likely that it would cause disunity among Filipinos.

"Because we are seceding, magka-disunity gyud na (expect that it would lead into disunity) because a lot of people will ask the administration 'What have you done? Nganong mu-secede ning Mindanao?',” Alvarez said,

When asked if there is any chance that he would drop the proposal anytime soon, he responded, “Wala na. (No more) [There’s n]o [way] of turning back.”

Meanwhile, various organizations in the country had voiced out their opposition to the secession.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos also urged “all concerned” to stop calls for the secession of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines, noting that it is a “grave” violation of the Constitution. RGL



