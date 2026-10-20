"Always Yours, Never Mine" hits P100-M box office

STAR Cinema’s latest romantic drama, “Always Yours, Never Mine,” has surpassed P100 million in box-office earnings as of Sunday (October 11).

The film, topbilled by Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto and led by blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, opened in cinemas nationwide last September 30 and continues to bring a story of great love to moviegoers.

“Doon po sa mga nanood ng ‘Always Yours, Never Mine,’ over a hundred million thanks mula sa puso namin. Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo,” said Joshua and Julia.

The movie will also have international screenings on Oct. 22 in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Australia and New Zealand; Oct. 23 in the US, Canada, and Guam; Oct. 31 in the UK and Austria; and Nov. 1 in France, Italy, and Spain.

“Always Yours, Never Mine” follows the love journey of Apollo (Joshua) and Luna (Julia), spanning 30 years of meaningful encounters, unexpected turns, and difficult choices. It also stars Bianca Umali, alongside Chanda Romero, Bob Jbeili, Karen Reyes, Migs Almendras, Paulo Angeles, and Joy Barcoma.

Joshua and Julia previously starred together in the movies “Un/Happy For You,” “Block Z,” “I Love You, Hater,” “Unexpectedly Yours,” Love You to the Stars and Back,” and “Vince & Kath & James.”

Tickets to “Always Yours, Never Mine” are available via mytfc.com. For more details on the film, follow Star Cinema on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

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