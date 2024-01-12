Amazon makes its mark in Davao City

Amazon, the global e-commerce titan, has announced its plan to expand into Davao City, marking the significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and bringing its vast array of products and services closer to Dabawenyos. This was announced in a meeting held December 22, 2023 at Dusit Thani Hotel.

Amazon’s introduction in Davao City is set to revolutionize the local e-commerce landscape. With its unrivaled product selection, competitive pricing and speedy delivery services.

The entry of Amazon is expected to boost the local economy by creating job opportunities and increasing demand for products and services. Local businesses also stand to gain from Amazon’s platform to reach a wider customer base, both locally and internationally.

The announcement was made during the breakfast meeting with Amazon General Manager Steve Emerson and Davao ICT President Eric Manalastas also attended by the President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce Belinda Torres, ICT Davao Officers, representative from the University of Mindanao and Mapua Malayan College, Mugna, DevCon and Christian D. Cambaya from the Davao City Investment Promotion Center.

“The entry of Amazon in Davao City is a significant development for the city’s business community, as it highlights the city’s potential as a hub for e-commerce and logistics,” the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIP) said in a Facebook post.

“This move also underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure and technology to attack international investments and promote economic growth,” DCIPC added. PR