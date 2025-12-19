AMBS partners with ABS-CBN to air Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV

ADVANCED Media Broadcasting System Inc. (AMBS), which owns and operates ALLTV, has obtained a license from ABS-CBN to air the Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV effective January 2, 2026.

Starting on this date, ALLTV audiences will be able to watch their favorite ABS-CBN shows like FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, Roja, What Lies Beneath, It’s Showtime, ASAP, TV Patrol, and more. Prime ABS-CBN programs will continue to be available on A2Z, with It’s Showtime and Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab 2.0 airing on GMA.

The move comes after TV5’s decision to terminate the Content Agreement effective 2 January 2026. ABS-CBN has settled its obligations with TV5/Mediaquest in accordance with each party’s agreements. We thank Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan and TV5 for providing a home for some ABS-CBN programs since 2021.

AMBS has been a partner of ABS-CBN since 2024, carrying selected ABS-CBN programs, including iconic Kapamilya shows under the Jeepney TV brand, as well as It’s Showtime and TV Patrol.

We remain committed to serving our audiences by bringing stories, news, and entertainment that bring love, joy, and hope to Filipino families.

Maraming salamat, Kapamilya! PR