‘Amejara’ search, rescue go to Sultan Kudarat waters

SEARCH-AND-RESCUE (SAR) operations for the missing passengers of the ill-fated recreational motor banca MBCA Amejara have now shifted to Sector 5, approximately 72 nautical miles southwest of Palimban Point, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, as efforts enter their ninth day.

“The BRP Tagbanua (LC296) is conducting intensive searches approximately 72 nautical miles southwest of Palimban Point, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. SAR operations have expanded from Sarangani Bay, Makima, Sarangani Province, toward Sector 5,” the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CDSEM)

emphasized that operations remain focused on locating the nine remaining missing passengers, in coordination with multiple agencies.

The Eastern Mindanao Command, Task Force Ocean Watch Eastern Mindanao (TOW-EM), and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Davao are working in concert to maximize search coverage while ensuring maritime safety.

On January 27, authorities confirmed that four of the six recovered bodies believed to be from the MBCA Amejara have been identified by their families, according to OCD-Davao Region chief Ednar Dayanghirang.

According to him, two of these bodies have already been released to relatives, while identification of the remaining victims is ongoing. The process involves the Dead Victim Identification (DVI) protocol, combining visual recognition by families with physical markers such as tattoos, distinguishing marks, dental records, and clothing.

Additionally, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) collected specimens for DNA testing to further confirm the identities of the deceased. The samples were taken at a funeral parlor after the bodies were airlifted from Sarangani Island early morning of January 25.

Despite the recovery of six bodies, the Coast Guard remains hopeful that more survivors may be found.

Officials note that rough seas and strong currents, intensified by peak-season Amihan winds, continue to challenge search efforts and make operations extremely demanding.

Maritime authorities urge small-vessel operators and the local residents in affected waters to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

To recall, the ill-fated vessel departed Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City at 8 p.m. on January 17 but was reported missing two days later, on January 19, after encountering rough seas in the Davao Gulf. One crew member was rescued near Sarangani Island on January 20, while search teams have since recovered six bodies, five on January 24 and one on January 25. Nine passengers and crew remain unaccounted for. DEF