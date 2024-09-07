Amid Luzon floods, Bagong Pilipina serbisyo fair gives aid to Dabawenyos

AMID the heavy flooding and rising death toll due to Severe Tropical Storm Enteng in Luzon and the VIsayas, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez emphasized the importance of bringing the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) to Davao and Mindanao to ensure that the people in these regions can access vital government services.

“Ang Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair ay isang proyekto, isang programa ng ating mahal na pangulo para mailulutas natin lahat ng Pilipino sa kahirapan ng buhay ito po ang sinasabi naming malasakit sa taong bayan (The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair is a project initiated by our beloved president to help lift Filipinos out of poverty. This is what we call ‘malasakit’ (care) for the people),” Romualdez said on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Obrero campus.

He said that Congress is continuously focused on legislation and budgeting for programs that benefit the public. He also stressed that it was the mandate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to bring government services directly to the communities.

Leo Tereso Magno, Secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), expressed pride in bringing the BPSF to Davao City, noting that MindaNOW: Serbisyo Para sa Mindanao partnered with MinDA for the event.

“A government that is always ready to serve with a common goal ang makapagbigay ng mabilis at maayos na pamamahala tungo sa isang masaya at maginhawang bagong Pilipinas (A government that is always ready to serve with a common goal—delivering fast and efficient governance for a happier and more prosperous Philippines),” he said.

Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. echoed these sentiments, saying the caravan is a significant help to all Filipinos. He clarified that the BPSF is not about politics but about delivering essential services, which every government worker is expected to do.

“Ang importante po dito ay maihatid ng national government ang tuklong, ang suporta, ang pagmamahal maramdaman, maramdaman nila ang pagmamahal ng bagong Pilipinas (The important thing here is that the national government provides help, support, and love, allowing people to feel the care and compassion of Bagong Pilipinas),” he said.

Around 200,000 beneficiaries will be supported, with approximately 150,000 receiving cash assistance through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap), and 50,000 receiving aid under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

In addition to cash assistance, the BPSF will feature 38 participating agencies offering 57 services to around 250,000 beneficiaries. Half a million kilos of rice will also be distributed, with each beneficiary receiving five kilos.

The BPSF is a two-day event, running from September 5-6, 2024, at the USeP-Obrero campus. Specific programs include the Integrated Scholarship and Incentives Program (Isip), which will benefit 3,000 students at the USeP Oval, the Card Program at El Pueblo, Countryside Road, Maa, and the Start-up, Investments, Business Opportunity, and Livelihood (Sibol) Program at Ayala Azuela Cove, Lanang, benefiting another 3,000 people.

This marks the 23rd Serbisyo Fair in the country and the third BPSF in the Davao Region. The first was held in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, for the nationwide launch in September 2023, followed by Tagum City, Davao del Norte, in June 2024. RGP