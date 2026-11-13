AMUMA 2026 welcomes ‘Batch Cali’, debuts historic 2 camp valedictorians

ISLAND GARDEN CITY OF SAMAL — The Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability, Inc. (IDIS, Inc.), along with the EcoWaste Coalition (EWC) and Plastic Free Pilipinas (PFP), welcomes new batch of AMUMA campers on October 22-25, 2026 at the Holy Cross of Davao College - Island Garden City of Samal (HCDC - IGACOS).

“We have very diverse participants this year,” said Atty. Mark T. Penalver, IDIS Executive Director, in his welcome remarks. The AMUMA 2026, the third iteration of AMUMA camp in Mindanao, brought together 20 youth leaders and environmental advocates across Davao and SOCCSKSARGEN regions. With the mission to nurture and equip a generation of young environmental leaders, the four-day camp engaged campers with knowledge- and capacity-building sessions, along with teambuilding and intercultural exchange activities, centered on the most pressing environmental issues in the region.

More than just an ordinary camp

Throughout the camp experience, AMUMA participants were exposed to various sessions and activities on environmental issues. Mr. Justin Joshua Pungyan, IDIS Program Coordinator, kickstarted the camp with an introduction to IDIS and its initiatives, highlighting its ridge-to-reef framework and the development of its interfacing engagements with diverse community partners, stakeholders, and government bodies and officials. Among the highlighted IDIS initiatives were the works in Panigan-Tamugan Watershed, the Bantay Bukid and Bantayo Aweg, and the AMUMA cohorts conducted in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

After a series of self-introductions and social activities, Mr. Kenneth Zoe Madridondo, IDIS Policy Advocacy Officer, introduced the guidelines for the project pitching—the highlight of the camp—in which campers were grouped to formulate, design, and pitch a project that could forward their passion and causes for their respective communities.

Passing the torch

Six AMUMA Alumni from 2022 and 2024 camp cohorts graced the new batch with lessons and experiences from their communities and continued environmental campaigns. The alumni served as camp facilitators, highlighting the intergenerationality and diversity of environmental advocacy.

“Let us always remember that it is very hard to go into a community and then intervene. That is a big no-no,” said Viktor “Vik Tortle” Melitante Jr., AMUMA 2022 Batch Valedictorian, as participants interfaced with AMUMA Alumni on designing and building environmental campaigns.

Interfacing with the campers, Alumna Celestil Bron stressed the importance of strategic planning in community development, urging the campers not just to highlight the issues that matter most to the community but as well as make an effort to touch and relate to their hearts and struggles. Meanwhile, Alumnus Allan Talledo banked on the crucial role of constant personal assessment of an advocate’s aspirations and intentions in doing community work, supported by Alum Fidel Pasco, who emphasized how personal and community behaviors interface with policies and measures, especially on the issue of solid waste management.

“I think pinaka-importante ang deepening and listening process [I think deepening and listening processes are crucial]. And sometimes, idealist kaayo ta pagdating sa mga challenges and issues [we are so idealist when it comes to the challenges and issues of the community] but we forget to listen to the voice of the community and we do not know the reality of their lives,” shared Mr. Robert Cahapon, a Manobo-Kulamanun AMUMA 2022 alumnus, as the sharing concluded, underscoring the importance of community voices in shaping and designing development interventions in environmental advocacy.

Allies from EcoWaste Coalition, in the persons of Ms. Christine Collamar, EWC Visayas Coordinator, and Mx. Shey Levita, EWC Campaigner against False Solutions, also shared about the four laws of ecology, the myths surrounding waste solutions, the greenwashing propaganda of capitalistic institutions, and the ongoing push for the establishment of waste-to-energy (WtE) incinerations in select Philippine areas such as in Quezon, Davao, and Cebu City.

Projects under microscope

After a series of project-lobbying simulation and coaching, the four groups pitched their environmental projects before the AMUMA Alumni and partners, serving as panel of examiners.

Team Sagomali pitched their research project titled Community Participation and Material Recovery Facility (MRF) Functionality in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), which aims to evaluate the relationship between community engagement in local waste management and the perceived operational status of MRFs in IGACOS. Meanwhile, Team Ecogana proposed Project AMOA Na: A Social Media Campaign and Community Digital Storytelling, which seeks to amplify stories of grassroots communities directly impacted by environmental injustices and ecological degradation in social media platforms.

On the other hand, Project CHEW: Circulating Habit of Eating and Washing, a school-based project proposed by Team Crossblazers, envisions eliminating the use of single-use food packaging in school cafeterias by transitioning to reusable stainless plates and trays. The last group, Team Sox Bahala, pitched an educational, child-centered project dubbed as Sagipkulay: A Conservation Children's Book, which aims to pilot, design, and publish a children's book on coastal conservation, marine protection, and environmental stewardship.

The panel of examiners then asked questions concerning project feasibility and sustainability while helping the groups refine and improve their objectives, budget, and methodologies. The panel appreciated the diversity of projects proposed and pitched by the campers, which cemented the intersectionality of environmental advocacy with other social and development issues.

Batch CALI for lasting impact

The sessions and activities of the camp wrapped with the election of camp valedictorian and a festive social night, where campers, AMUMA Alumni, and partners gathered to share moments of storytelling, laughter, and interactive activities. The sharing of reflection and takeaways also allowed the participants to look back at what transpired during the four-day camp.

“It is now or never. Kung dili kita, kinsa man. Kung dili karun, kanus-a man? [If not us, then who? If not now, when?] Let's save Mother Earth,” said Mailaw, as she shared how the camp became a remarkable and unforgettable experience vis-a-vis her previous environmental advocacy engagements.

“It is my first time socializing with people who are actually in the field... I have learned a lot from you,” shared Kent, a church youth leader who regarded AMUMA as his first official engagement with environmental youth advocates.

The AMUMA 2026 camp concluded with the announcement of two camp valedictorians and the official name of the 2026 batch. Campers voted Ms. Cherry Bulahan, a Blaan youth from Mindanao State University - General Santos, and Mr. Reymark Nesperos, a student leader from the University of Southeastern Philippines - Tagum-Mabini Campus, as camp valedictorians, marking a significant milestone in all AMUMA history. Capping off the four-day camp, the new cohort officially named themselves ‘Batch Cali’, which stands for Circular Action for Lasting Impact, cementing their commitment to driving sustainable and people-led environmental initiatives within and beyond their communities. PR