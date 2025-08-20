Ancestral domains eyed to become agri growth hubs

INDIGENOUS Peoples (IPs) across Mindanao are taking center stage in a government-backed initiative that aims to transform ancestral domains into hubs of agricultural growth and sustainability.

With P5.3 billion in funding support from the World Bank and the Philippine government, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to roll out the Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project (MIADP), a six-year program that seeks to uplift farming and fishing communities in some of the island’s most underserved areas.

The program was highlighted during the 4th World Bank Implementation Support Mission (WB-ISM) held from August 20 to 22 at the Grand Regal Hotel in Davao City. The three-day mission convened government agencies, development partners, and IP representatives to review ongoing efforts, address challenges, and fine-tune strategies to ensure the project’s success.

Spanning 26 ancestral domains across Regions 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), MIADP is designed to integrate IP communities more deeply into the region’s agricultural and economic framework.

It is expected to benefit at least 20,000 IP farmers and fisherfolk, many of whom face limited access to markets, infrastructure, and technology. The DA has set ambitious targets, including a 20 percent increase in agricultural yield, a 20 percent increase in the value of IP-produced agri-products sold, and a 10 percent rise in household incomes within covered IP communities.

One of the project’s major components is the construction of farm-to-market roads and other essential infrastructure to link remote villages with broader supply chains.

Macario “Bong” D. Gonzaga, MIADP Project Director and Regional Project Director for Davao region, emphasized during the media forum that connectivity is vital for ensuring that IP products reach competitive markets.

“Improving mobility of goods and access to services will not only expand the economic activities of Indigenous Peoples but also allow their products to penetrate regional and national supply chains,” Gonzaga explained in a mixed language.

Lawyer Geroncio Aguio, regional director of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), pointed out that MIADP goes beyond short-term livelihood support and envisions long-term wealth creation.

Citing the Māori tribes in New Zealand, Aguio said Indigenous communities can become significant contributors to national economies without losing their cultural identity. “The Māori people have consistently contributed around 25 percent of New Zealand’s GDP for more than three decades,” he said.

Aguio believed that with sustained support, Mindanao’s Indigenous Peoples can create a similar impact in the Philippines while preserving their heritage and protecting their ancestral lands.

According to the DA, funding allocation for the project is broken down into P4.25 billion for agri-investments, P1.08 billion for infrastructure, P662.5 million for institutional support, and P624.81 million for project management.

These investments will be guided by Ancestral Domain Sustainable Development and Protection Plans (ADSDPPs) approved by the NCIP to ensure that development remains aligned with community priorities and cultural identity.

Aside from infrastructure, MIADP is anchored on climate-smart agriculture, which integrates sustainable farming practices to address the growing threats of climate change. By promoting diversification, soil conservation, and resilient cropping systems, the program aims to secure long-term food production while safeguarding natural resources.

The DA emphasized that inclusivity is a cornerstone of the project, noting that IP voices are embedded in decision-making and capacity-building to co-create solutions with communities rather than imposing top-down approaches.

The WB-ISM, DA-MIADP officials reaffirmed their commitment to keep IP empowerment at the center of implementation. The agency stressed that indigenous communities have long been among the most vulnerable sectors in agriculture, but with proper investment and recognition of ancestral land rights, they can become key drivers of rural and national development. DEF